Shopping for underwear can be a tricky process due to the fact that we have a lot of factors to consider while searching. You may be thinking, “Will this provide me with enough support and be comfortable at the same time?” or “Will this provide enough support?” or even “This looks supportive enough, but the style isn’t striking.”

Regardless of which statement you agree with, underwear shopping can be difficult for everyone. We all have individual expectations and requirements for our underwear, so finding a product that lives up to our standards can be tricky. Therefore, we’ve created this article outlining some innovative underwear suggestions that provide comfort and support for the wearer to save you time and disappointment.

Bodysuits

Often considered just as outerwear, bodysuits are brilliant for those searching for innovative underwear suggestions. Not only do they offer comfort and support, but they also present limitless ways for you to wear them, either outside in public or the comfort of your own home. Due to their availability, you can find bodysuits in many different hues, designs, and materials such as lace, satin, or cotton or cuts like high-leg and scoop. All of which are perfect for dressing up or down, underneath clothes, or as a stand-alone piece with jeans. As well as providing support with built-in-bras, bodysuits are also brilliant for their smoothing qualities to help you achieve a streamlined silhouette without unnecessary bulk. Take a look at the lace bodysuit from Heist for some more inspiration, or peruse their other bodysuits, which are designed with comfort and support in mind.

Non-Wired Underwear

One of the biggest put-offs about shopping for underwear is the idea of uncomfortable, restrictive bras that dig into our sides and snag our skin. Non-wired underwear is ideal for individuals who dislike these factors about more conventional bras and can be just as supportive as their competitors. Nowadays, you can find a range of non-wired underwear items such as bralettes or t-shirt bras, with a mission to be more lightweight and comfortable than their traditional counterparts. Depending on which style you opt for or the amount of support you need, some have the option of being padded or non-padded, with hook and eye fastenings or without and triangle or scoop-necked options, plus many more.

Striking Colours And Materials

One of the best parts of buying new underwear is selecting items with different colours, patterns, and designs crafted from other materials. As an excellent alternative to conventional underwear materials like cotton, spandex, etc., you could select foundation wear made from innovative materials and colours that provide you with the comfort and support you need. Although cotton is arguably the best material for underwear to be produced from, materials such as lace and satin are also innovative alternatives for you to purchase underwear made out of. These materials are also suitable for breathability and long-lasting quality, which will help your underwear last longer, plus be a striking change for your underwear drawer.