FC Internazionale Milano’s 2020-21 home kit captures the best of Milanese culture, values and style through a radical interpretation of the club’s traditional colors.

Inspired by the pioneering work of Milanese designers in the 1980s, Inter’s new home kit celebrates the city through a striking aesthetic that symbolizes the shared identity of the club and the people it represents.

“We continue our pursuit of challenging the club’s traditional striped identity, this time drawing inspiration from one of Milan’s most important design movements,” says Nike’s Scott Munson, VP, Nike Football Apparel. “The zigzag graphic is a staple of post-modernist design and is also reminiscent of the slithering Biscione. The result is a radically unexpected home kit.”

The design takes the bold colors and shapes of post-modernism and uses them to reimagine the famous Nerazzurri stripes in a pop style, featuring waves and zigzags. The thick black and blue stripes snake down the front of the jersey in a manner that also references the Biscione, a powerful club symbol.

The new Inter jerseys feature a crew neck collar and black side stripes. A premium crest and white Nike Swoosh sit on the chest. Black shorts and blue socks complete the head-to-toe look. The word “Inter,” printed in a post-modern font, appears midway up the shin and also inside the shirt as an inner-pride feature.

The 2020-21 FC Internazionale Milano home kit is available July 1 on nike.com and store.inter.it.