ABACA SUSTAINABLE SNEAKER by INUIKII Footwear

Designed in Switzerland and made by hand in Europe, INUIKII has always had sustainability at its heart.

INUIKII is an independently owned luxury footwear brand with sustainability at its heart, inspired by fearless designs and innovative comfort. The bedrock of the brand is all about embracing differences and designing pieces of statements to disrupt expectations. INUIKII is focused on developing striking and adaptable footwear to appeal the modern woman and man. Designed in Switzerland, each pair of shoes are handmade in Europe using European materials, meaning each pair is unique and finished to the highest standards. INUIKII’s wide range of styles offer a choice from sophisticated classic to fashion-led designs.

This brand new version of the Classic Sneaker is made from the world’s first durable, waterproof fabric made purely from Banana plants – Bananatex® . Cultivated in the Philippines within a natural ecosystem of sustainable forestry, the plant requires no chemical treatments. Its self-sufficiency has made it an important contributor to reforestation of areas once eroded by Palm plantations, whilst enhancing the prosperity of local farmers. Three years of research and development resulted in a new material that answers questions of environmental, economic and social sustainability. As an open source project Bananatex® offers a viable alternative to the synthetic fabrics utilised so widely throughout the fashion industry.

Available at Koibird.com, RPP: £235.