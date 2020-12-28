New Limited Edition offered exclusively on MINI Countryman Cooper and Cooper S variants.

New exterior finish in Deep Laguna Blue, first introduced on the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition.

Limited to just 325 units in the UK, with customer deliveries from January 2021.

MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition from just £31,600 OTR.

Introducing the new MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition. With just 325 units for sale in the UK, the latest addition to the MINI family is offered with the Cooper 1.5-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine producing 136hp, or 2.0-litre Cooper S engine delivering 178hp. Both may be specified with either Manual or Automatic transmission.

The MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition is presented in Deep Laguna Blue Metallic, the first model in the range to have this exclusive colour since the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition, and has a contrasting black roof, black roof rails and piano black exterior. It has 19” alloy wheels, automatic tailgate, LED headlights and rear lights as standard.

To signify this model’s limited edition status, the vehicle is offered with a unique Boardwalk logo found on the vehicle side scuttles and indicator, door entry strips, cockpit fascia and passenger side lower roof.

Inside the model a range of options are offered as standard, including interior lights pack and MINI Excitement Pack, which includes MINI logo projection, illuminated door handles and LED mood lighting. Additionally, the model has a fully digital display cockpit, automatic headlight activation, rain sensors and cruise control with brake function.

Navigation Pack is also offered on the MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition, giving drivers the MINI Navigation system with an 8.8” display, Real Time Traffic Information (RTTI), Apple CarPlay, Remote Services – which gives customers full functionality on the newly released MINI App – ConnectedDrive Services and Intelligent Emergency calling (E-call).

Beyond the standard offering found on the MINI Countryman, the Boardwalk Edition also offers upgraded specification, including MINI Yours Leather and Comfort Plus Pack. This additional pack offers customers automatic air conditioning, seat heating, floor mats, storage pack and a front centre armrest. It also boasts folding and auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear view camera, Park Assist and front park distance control.

Pricing for the MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition is as follows;

Cooper Cooper S Manual £31,600 OTR £33,550 OTR Automatic £33,200 OTR £35,025 OTR

The MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition is available to order now from retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.mini.co.uk.