Investment to protect County Durham environment

Jul 10, 2024 #northumbrian water environment
A £3m project will help to improve water quality in a County Durham river.

Northumbrian Water’s investment in upgrades at Esh Winning Sewage Treatment Works (STW), will provide benefits for the River Deerness and also ensure the STW continues to serve the community effectively.

Work, which will be carried out by the water company’s partner, Esh-Stantec, is due to begin in July and take up to 12 months to complete.

Jamie Oyebade, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, said: “This investment will improve the quality of the final, treated effluent that is returned to the environment via the River Deerness, helping to protect water quality and the environment.

“The work will take place within our treatment works, so while customers living nearby may see a slight increase in traffic to and from the site, it should otherwise cause no disruption.”

