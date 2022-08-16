The Institute of Directors has strengthened its North East (South) team with the appointments of Paul Card and Alex Coates as branch ambassadors.

The IoD supports members to become better directors. As ambassadors, Paul and Alex will drive greater connectivity, support professional development and ensure that the IoD’s influential voice reflects the needs of local directors.

Paul runs Paul Card Recruitment, which specialises in accountancy and finance appointments in the North East. He set up the business in 2013 after nine years working for a global recruitment firm.

Alex is the director of clients and growth for CDS, a leading agency that enables strategic change within large organisations to meet the evolving needs of customers and employees. He has more than 15 years of experience in digital, technology, communications and outsourcing.

IoD branch chair Karl Pemberton said: “I am delighted that Paul and Alex have joined our leadership team. As directors, we are at our best when we work together to face challenges and make the most of opportunities.

“We are now looking for more branch ambassadors to help us build a better and more collaborative business community. If you are a positive, pragmatic director who is passionate about our wonderful region, we will provide many opportunities for you to build your profile while supporting our members.”

