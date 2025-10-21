IRINA FEDOTOVA LAUNCHES MYSTIQUE 55: A NEW ERA OF ART, FASHION & LUXURY CRAFTSMANSHIP

International model, award-winning designer, and entrepreneur Irina Fedotova has unveiled her bold new venture, Mystique 55 – a curated destination at the intersection of art, fashion, and luxury. With a career spanning global catwalks, collaborations with iconic fashion houses, and recognition as a creative force in her own right, Fedotova is redefining what it means to be a modern woman in business.

Described as “the Russian Gisele” by fashion legend Ottavio Missoni, Irina first entered the industry at age 15, modelling in Milan and Paris with Why Not Models. Her career has included work with Saint Laurent, Armani, Prada, Gucci, La Perla, and Dior, as well as serving as Dolce & Gabbana’s exclusive fitting model for haute couture collections.

Beyond the runway, Irina pursued her passion for design at Parsons Paris, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Art in Fashion Design and received the prestigious Gold Thimble Award in 2012. Today, she channels her academic and professional experience into Mystique 55, a platform that celebrates artistry, craftsmanship, and authentic luxury.

“Mystique 55 is about more than beautiful objects,” says Fedotova. “It is about giving artists and artisans visibility, respect, and opportunity – ensuring they are not only seen but supported, with fair royalties and recognition for their craft.”

Mystique 55 features a carefully curated range of artwork, textiles, home décor, and art merchandise, positioning itself as a hub for collaboration across disciplines. Fedotova’s vision is to connect heritage craftsmanship with modern audiences, creating sustainable luxury rooted in authenticity.

As she prepares to unveil new campaigns, collections, and collaborations in 2025, Irina continues to embody the powerful, forward-thinking woman she has become: a model turned designer, a designer turned entrepreneur, and an entrepreneur building a legacy that unites fashion, art, and culture.

About Irina Fedotova



Irina Fedotova is a Russian-born international model, designer, and entrepreneur. She has worked with top global fashion houses and graduated from Parsons Paris with a degree in Fashion Design. Founder of Mystique 55, she is dedicated to redefining luxury through art, craftsmanship, and cultural collaboration.

About Mystique 55



Mystique 55 is an innovative platform at the crossroads of art, fashion, and design, offering a curated collection of artworks, artisan goods, and luxury merchandise. The brand champions fair recognition for artists and artisans, bridging timeless craftsmanship with contemporary markets.

Follow Irina Fedotova

Website: https://www.mystique55.com/

Website: https://irinafedotova.uk/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/irinafedotova.uk

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Irina_Fedotova_(model)