The Kilted Occultist” S. Rob Releases The Long Grimoire — 7.19 Million Words of Magic for Halloween

As Halloween draws near — a season when many believe the barrier between worlds grows thin — Consett author Simon “The Kilted Occultist” Robson unveils what he proclaims to be the world’s largest occult volume of work: The Long Grimoire, a 7,193,205-word compilation of spells, rituals, and esoteric wisdom from across the world.

Robson who uses the pen name S. Rob describes The Long Grimoire as his life’s work, merging occult traditions from every corner of the globe into a singular, comprehensive guide. He refers to it as “the Bible of the occult,” believing that anyone who reads and works through its contents may emerge a master of magical arts.

“I’ve been working on it for many years,” he says. “It draws on occultism everywhere — spells, rituals, protections — all woven into one massive document.”

While the book is not yet certified by Guinness World Records, he believes it may already qualify for the longest magical text ever written.

His research was recursive and expansive: each topic would lead to new threads, prompting further investigation. Over time, the work grew into a “temple of magic” far beyond his original conception. Coinciding with its completion, he adopted a new look. Gone are the familiar black jeans; now he wears a black kilt, in keeping with his evolving identity as “The Kilted Occultist.” He feels the kilt resonates more deeply with his spiritual path.

For S. Rob, Halloween is not just a holiday — it’s a sacred time when the veil thins. Much of his magical work involves summoning across thresholds, making Samhain uniquely powerful.

The Long Grimoire is offered digitally only, via purchase from his website, www.srob.co.uk. Prices start at £80, granting buyers a download code that unlocks permanent access to the text.

“If it were a printed volume, you’d need a massive bookcase,” he jokes. “It’s simply too vast to exist in physical form.”

By choosing grimoire as the title, S. Rob aligns his work with a long tradition of mystical spellbooks. A grimoire is understood as a manual or textbook of magic, typically containing instructions on casting spells, invoking spirits, crafting talismans or amulets, and performing ritual operations.

His choice of The Long Grimoire signals that this is more than a narrative or encyclopaedia — it’s intended as a hands-on guide to magical practice.