Madis Muul and Muul Ensemble Unveil String Quartet No. 1 – Echoes of Layers – A Contemporary Journey Through Sound and Inner Landscapes

Estonian composer and pianist Madis Muul announces the release of his highly anticipated work, String Quartet No. 1 “Echoes of Layers”, performed by the Muul Ensemble. The piece marks a bold new chapter in Muul’s artistic journey, blending European contemporary classical traditions with subtle influences from South Indian Carnatic music.

Inspired by a walk through the woods, Echoes of Layers mirrors the unfolding of nature — from distant simplicity to intricate complexity — and invites listeners to embark on an inner voyage through sound.

The three movements offer unique perspectives:

I. Horizon. Unfolding — A panoramic view gradually reveals its hidden intricacies.

II. Growth. Time — Inspired by Percy Smith's 1910 film The Birth of a Flower, this section explores transformation and fractal patterns of life.

III. Depths. Cells — Drawing on the resonance of the tampura, this movement ventures into the microscopic and spiritual, where music becomes a reflection of the self.

Muul’s diverse background — from studying jazz piano at Siena Jazz University (Italy) to composition at ArtEZ University of the Arts (Netherlands) — informs his distinct voice. His deep connection to Indian classical music, shaped through collaborations with acclaimed percussionist Giridhar Udupa, also enriches this quartet with cross-cultural resonance.

Madis Muul has already earned international acclaim with honors including the Estonian Theater Award (2022) for original music, 2nd place at the International Songwriting Awards, and recognition as a sideman at the Estonian Jazz Awards.His performances have graced stages across Europe and beyond, with features in All About Jazz praising his music as “cosmic, tender, and deeply immersive.”

Looking ahead, Muul plans to release String Quartet No. 2 in spring 2026, with both quartets to be presented together on a special vinyl edition.

Madis Muul says:

“Echoes of Layers is not only an external journey through landscapes but also an inward one. Each movement peels back another layer — of nature, of sound, and of ourselves.”

The release will be supported by videos, behind-the-scenes content, and live performances, with potential festival performances under consideration, such as Tallinn Music Week and Jazzkaar.

