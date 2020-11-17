CBD is a famous choice for people across the world. Here we shall try to explore Is CBD Oil Good for Fibromyalgia? Scientists cannot clearly say yet why the compound seems to be helping people reduce the symptoms of fibromyalgia, but the studies are going on and hopefully, the results will offer hope!

Fibromyalgia: What is it?

It is a chronic disease that is mainly characterized by long term and extreme pains that can spread across your body. It is also called fibromyalgia syndrome and can affect about 4 percent of people. The sad part is that currently there is no cure for it, and the symptoms can be just managed.

The symptoms related to the disease include:

Increased pain sensitivity. Tiredness Muscle stiffness. Irritable bowel syndrome. Sleep issues. Difficult in focusing.

Did you know?

Women tend to be affected more with the disease seven times more when compared with men. For the most part, it is advised that you tend to manage the disease symptoms by consulting your doctor and they can prescribe medication.

Being able to find natural ways and ingredients that can help in managing symptoms without the need for going through the side effects that drugs can have on the body will be great. You can include massage therapy and yoga along with some medicine.

Is CBD Oil Good for Fibromyalgia Patients?

CBD oil may assist with alleviating the fibromyalgia symptoms as it tends to work similar to an analgesic and reduces pain. CBD oil can also help in fighting insomnia and stress that is a common phenomenon for people that suffer from fibromyalgia. Here are different aspects that CBD works on and thus can help people suffering from the disease without side effects of the drugs:

1. CBD Oil Works as an Analgesic:

One of the characteristic symptoms of the disease is chronic pains and the sensitivity of the body tends to increase for pain and pressure. This high pain sensitivity and muscular stiffness can be the life of patients extremely uncomfortable. One can experience this pain in any body part and this includes the head, neck, back, and tendons.

This pain also reduces the focus and work productivity of patients. Chronic pain related to fibromyalgia must be in some manner reduced. CBD oil has been known for having highly potent analgesic characteristics. It has also shown that it improves pain threshold in animal models that means it allows pain tolerance. Therefore one can see why CBD oil can help in reducing the chronic pain in patients suffering from fibromyalgia.

2. CBD Can Help in Offering Relief from Irritable Bowel Syndrome:

IBS is another common symptom seen in patients suffering from fibromyalgia. There was a study done that showed that about 46 percent of people suffering from the disease also suffered from IBS. When both of these disorders exist in an individual’s life it surely makes living a comfortable life very difficult.

The physical functioning worsens when compared with normal people. CBD can help with IBS as well. You can consume high-quality CBD oil sublingually and there will be relief seen in less amount of time. For high-quality CBD oil these are some of the well know and established brands.

3. CBD Oil Is Anti-Inflammatory:

Recent research tends to prove that there is a link between fibromyalgia and inflammation. It has also been seen that there is a role of chronic inflammation that plays in the fibromyalgia path-physiology. CBD oil works as a potent agent for anti-inflammatory effects because of the constituent cannabidiol.

Some of the scientific data also shows that CBD can reduce chronic and acute inflammation. CBD also suppresses the production of a lot of inflammatory mediators that include tumor necrosis (factor-alpha).

Studies also show that CBD has an anti-inflammatory action as there is a connection with adenosine signaling.

CBD Oil Assists with Sleep Issues and Insomnia:

Fibromyalgia comes with many issues and one of them is insomnia or disturbed sleeping patterns. A lot of people find it difficult to sleep as there is the discomfort caused due to chronic pain. Then there are times when stress and depression are a commonly seen phenomenon in patients that suffer from the disease and might prevent people from having a sound sleep.

Having enough sleep is also vital for making sure you feel relaxed and rejuvenate. One of the studies has shown that pain tolerance also decreases if an individual doesn’t have enough sleep. The study also concluded that disturbed sleep plays a key role in fibromyalgia pathophysiology.

A lot of people take medication for it but there are side effects and dependence on the drug when used long term. Therefore going for a more herbal and natural approach is vital. CBD oil in medium to higher doses has been observed to have sedative effects.

CBD oil also can be immensely helpful in treating insomnia. People that suffer from anxiety and insomnia because of PTSD can be helped remarkably with the usage of CBD oil. Not only this, your sleep quality gradually improves with time.

A study was done on animals also showed that CBD administration also increased the total sleep latency and sleep time. CBD oil can also reduce the eye movements that have been associated with anxiety and stress, which helps with better sleep experiences. CBD also blocks anxiety and induces sleep suppression.

Final Thoughts on Is CBD oil good for Fibromyalgia?

Fibromyalgia is a disease that comes with many psychological and physical implications. People suffering from the disease have to deal with muscle soreness, pain, insomnia, and depression. CBD oil will benefit patients that suffer from fibromyalgia as there are properties in it that offer relief from the symptom.

Although if you are thinking of giving CBD oil a try, make sure that you consult your doctor first. This is vital as there can be drug interactions with CBD oil. Also always buy CBD oil from a reputed brand so that you achieve maximum benefits for your health and cheap quality products can cause unwanted side effects.