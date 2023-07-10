Isuzu brings New-Look D-Max to SMMT Test Day

Isuzu UK to showcase New-Look Isuzu D-Max at SMMT Test Day on 25 th May

First test drives for visitors available in each updated model on Millbrook Proving Ground

New models already receiving “significant consumer interest”, says Managing Director Alan Able

19th May 2023 – Isuzu UK, the nation’s distributor of commercial, agricultural and lifestyle pick-ups, will be bringing the newest iteration of its renowned D-Max range to the prestigious SMMT Test Day on Thursday the 25th of May at Millbrook Proving Ground.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) annual test day brings together industry leaders, media representatives and automobile enthusiasts to experience the latest developments in the automotive industry. This year, after unveiling the New-Look Isuzu D-Max at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham, Isuzu UK will be providing attendees with the opportunity to drive the updated range for the first time at the venue.

The New-Look Isuzu D-Max range maintains its award-winning 4×4 expertise, with primarily cosmetic alterations for the 2023 model. Each trim level has received significant visual enhancements, including a restyled front grille and new wheel designs. While the All-Purpose and Adventure models feature the new wheels, the Business range retains the practical steel wheels which are a staple on the Isuzu D-Max Utility model. Two new colours have been introduced, with Biarritz Blue available for DL40 and V-Cross models, while Dolomite White is exclusive to the range-topping V-Cross model.

Throughout the course of the event visitors will be permitted to test drive four New-Look Isuzu D-Max pick-ups, which includes a vehicle of each trim level: Utility, DL20, DL40, V-Cross. Additionally, press packs for the New-Look Isuzu D-Max will also be available via email upon request.

Managing Director of Isuzu UK, Alan Able, commented: “After the extremely positive reception of the New-Look Isuzu D-Max, we are very pleased to be exhibiting the updated range at this year’s SMMT Test Day. The new models have already received significant consumer interest, and giving industry professionals the opportunity to not only see but drive the vehicles will further solidify Isuzu UK’s position as a leading player in the pick-up market.”

Please follow and like us: