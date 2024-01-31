Isuzu D-Max triumphs in Big Tow showdown

Isuzu UK announces the winners of the Big Tow competition, showcasing the remarkable towing capabilities of the Isuzu D-Max among 108 impressive entries.

The competition highlights the D-Max’s versatility and strength with a 3.5-tonne towing capacity, over 1-tonne payload, and a prestigious 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

Elliot Moulson emerges as the overall winner, towing a trailer stacked with hay, while runner-ups showcase the D-Max’s prowess in towing boats, metal bulls, and even a wacky warehouse.

11th December 2023 – Isuzu UK is delighted to announce the winners of the highly anticipated Big Tow competition, a thrilling event that took place on the Isuzu UK Facebook page throughout October 2023, which marked the first year running for this exciting event. The competition showcased the incredible towing capabilities of the Isuzu D-Max, inviting participants to submit images of the strangest, heaviest, or most interesting items towed by their trusty Isuzu D-Max pick-ups.

The campaign received an overwhelming response with a total of 108 applications from UK-based Isuzu D-Max owners across all generations. The creativity and diversity of entries truly demonstrated the versatility of the Isuzu D-Max in tackling a wide range of towing challenges.

The most popular items towed included various types of vehicles pulled by the D-Max, including supercars, tractors, and even bigger trucks. A wacky warehouse, a children’s toy car and a metal bull were some of the standout entries. The heaviest loads included a commercial farming trailer, caravan homes, a boat, and a glass trailer with a winter snow land set with a Santa sleigh inside it showcasing the robust towing capabilities of the Isuzu D-Max.

Following the jury decision, which was not easy with so many great applications, Elliot Moulson has emerged as the overall winner. Elliot, the proud owner of a D-Max, impressed the judges by towing a trailer stacked with straw bales at his farm.

The runner-ups are as follows:

Paul Woodfine, who towed a fishing boat.

Michael Taylor, who towed a metal bull.

Susie-Rose Carey, who towed a wooden shed.

The success of the Big Tow competition not only highlights the Isuzu D-Max owners’ creativity but also underscores the unmatched versatility and strength of the Isuzu D-Max itself. With an impressive 3.5-tonne towing capacity and a payload exceeding 1 tonne, the D-Max stands out as a powerhouse in the pick-up segment. Owners participating in the competition showcased the D-Max’s ability to effortlessly tow diverse and challenging loads, further emphasizing its reliability and robust engineering. Additionally, the Isuzu D-Max’s safety and reliability are also proved by the 5-star Euro NCAP rating. This recognition underscores the vehicle’s strength, offering drivers peace of mind knowing they are behind the wheel of a pick-up that excels not only in durability and versatility but also in ensuring the safety of its occupants.

George Wallis, Isuzu UK Head of Marketing, expressed his enthusiasm about the success of the Big Tow competition, stating, “The Big Tow competition got off on the right foot and proved a real success overall, it was inspiring to witness the Isuzu community come together to share their exciting examples of towing prowess. From machinery to heavy loads, the entries showcased not only the remarkable capabilities of the Isuzu D-Max but being in step with the tight-knit spirit of this community bonded by a driven-to-do attitude. It’s a testament to the power of shared experiences and the drive for conquering any challenges with their Isuzu.”