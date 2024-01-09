Isuzu Winter Health Check: Are you winterproof?

Isuzu UK’s Winter Health Check offers a 38-point safety inspection for Isuzu vehicles, ensuring winter readiness and peak performance.

Running from December 1st, 2023, until stock lasts, the quick 15-minute check by experienced technicians includes complimentary visibility-enhancing items and supports warranty integrity.

Backed by the “Are you winterproof?” omnichannel marketing campaign, this initiative encourages drivers to prepare for winter.

23rd November 2023 – As the winter season approaches, Isuzu UK is thrilled to announce its annual Winter Health Check, a proactive initiative aimed at helping Isuzu owners ensure their vehicles are in peak condition for the challenging winter months. Designed to promote safety maintenance and peace of mind, the Winter Health Check is conducted by skilled technicians who utilise specialised tools and diagnostic equipment tailored for Isuzu vehicles. This year, Isuzu UK is proud to offer a comprehensive check for just £19.99 (ex. VAT).

Isuzu owners can count on a 38-point comprehensive inspection of their vehicle, covering all vital components to guarantee the best possible performance throughout the winter season. Though not a full service, this 15-minute Winter Health Check ensures that safety maintenance remains on track and the warranty remains intact, ultimately saving Isuzu drivers valuable time and money down the road. It is the ideal way to prepare an Isuzu vehicle for the colder months ahead and maintain the exceptional quality and performance that it is known for. What’s more, when opting for the Winter Health Check, drivers will also receive a complimentary leather chamois, 300ml of screen wash, and 100ml of rain guard, essential for maintaining excellent visibility in adverse weather conditions. *

Accompanying the Winter Health Check campaign are captivating visuals under the “Are you winterproof?” theme that underscores the key benefits of the check – quick and simple, taking just 15 minutes, and providing a heightened sense of safety. The visuals showcase the latest New-Look Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, a symbol of rugged sophistication, in a picturesque snowy setting. These visuals not only evoke the charm of winter but also emphasise the peace of mind that comes with an Isuzu Winter Health Check. The snowy scenery serves as a powerful reminder of the challenges winter can bring, making it clear that Isuzu owners can confidently conquer those challenges with their vehicles in peak condition. These visuals will be featured across our omnichannel marketing campaign, ensuring that the “Are you winterproof?” message resonates with Isuzu enthusiasts and anyone seeking a safer and more secure winter driving experience.

Darren James, Resources Director, remarked, “Our annual Winter Health Check is an opportunity for Isuzu owners to proactively prepare for winter’s challenges. With the expertise of our technicians and the specialised diagnostic tools, this check will ensure your vehicle is in the best condition to tackle any winter weather, and ultimately, enjoy a safer and worry-free driving experience.”

Isuzu UK’s Winter Health Check campaign will run throughout the winter season, providing Isuzu owners with the confidence and peace of mind needed to navigate the season’s unique challenges. The Winter Health Check campaign will run from December 1st, 2023 until stock lasts. Don’t miss this opportunity to ensure your Isuzu vehicle is winterproof and ready for the challenges ahead.

To book your Winter Health Check, contact your local Isuzu dealer (https://www.isuzu.co.uk/find-a-dealer/) and follow four simple steps.

Choose a date and time for your check, Sit back and relax. It only takes 15 minutes, A trained technician will inspect your pick-up, You’ll get a report with recommendations.

*Terms & conditions apply. Offer available while stock lasts on all Isuzu D-Max passenger vehicles at participating dealers only. Applicable to retail customers only, no purchase necessary. No additional chargeable work will be undertaken without the express agreement of the customer, if required, this will be charged and quoted separately. Isuzu (UK) Ltd. reserve the right to change, amend or withdraw this offer at any time. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Offer and information correct at the time of publication. Should you wish to take up this offer, Isuzu Motors International Operations (Thailand) Co. Ltd. (IMIT), will receive information about your vehicle relating to the Isuzu Winter Health Check campaign. You will be asked to sign upon completion of the “Winter Health Check”. Your signature may be viewed as evidence by Isuzu UK that a check was carried out on your vehicle, however, your signature will not be transmitted to IMIT. We may transfer other Personal Data we collect about you outside of the EEA (European Economic Area) to the Kingdom of Thailand in order to fulfil our obligations to IMIT. If we do transfer Personal Data, it will be protected in the same way as if it was being transferred within the EEA (European Economic Area), and, therefore, subject to a Data Transfer Agreement. To find out how Isuzu (UK) Ltd use your personal information, please view our privacy notice: visit www.isuzu.co.uk/privacy-notice/.