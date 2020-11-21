TECH expert ITPS has won a place on the Crown Commercial Service’s flagship procurement framework, G-Cloud 12, which is set to help it boost the firm’s share of public sector contract work.

The G-Cloud framework is part of the government’s push for a ‘cloud first’ approach across the public sector, in a bid to reduce public sector technology costs and improve efficiency, as well as giving qualifying SMEs the chance to bid alongside larger players.

ITPS’s appointment to G-Cloud sees it join a select band of experts pre-approved to provide cloud software and services to public sector organisations, without them needing to go through a full tender or competition procurement process.

The Gateshead-based company works with a national and international client base, delivering strategic IT consultancy, cloud, communications, managed services and security, as well as support services and workspace and disaster recovery. Its 120-strong team are experts in tailoring public, private and hybrid cloud solutions and providing complex programme delivery, using ITPS’s own £4m Tier 3 data centre facilities.

ITPS’s public sector client list already includes emergency services, local and central government, education trusts and housing associations across the UK. The company has just completed a £10m contract to connect 670 NHS organisations to the new Health and Social Care Network (HSCN) to allow them to share information securely.

Andy Hunter, operations director at ITPS, said: “We are very pleased to have been chosen for inclusion in all three categories of this key government procurement scheme.

“The public sector is estimated to spend £200bn a year buying services, and G-Cloud is proving to successfully reduce what can be a lengthy, costly full tender procurement process for buyers, while maintaining the quality of the partnership chain and its services.

“Our expertise in cloud hosting, software and support, our reputation as cybersecurity experts and our track record for delivering large, complex projects across both the public and private sector played a crucial part in our successful appointment.

“We look forward to reaching a wider pool of public sector decision makers and supporting them in their digital transformation journey.”