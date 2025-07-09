Audacious AC GT SuperSport follows foundation of AC Cars America LLC

Extremely limited and uncompromising AC GT SuperSport revealed

Unveiled in partnership with AC Cars America, LLC.

Dramatic aerodynamics, a redefined aesthetic and up to 1025 bhp

Just 25 examples to be built, with existing clients given priority

Consultations and reservations via acca@ac.cars or www.ac.cars

Following the launch of AC Cars America LLC, the AC GT SuperSport, has been unveiled – a new once-in-a-lifetime and extremely limited-production model.

An uncompromising evolution of the legendary roadster concept, the new AC GT SuperSport includes a vast array of advanced features. From the specifically tuned V8 powertrain to the raft of aerodynamic enhancements, it stands as a supreme expression of power, precision, and prestige.

Strictly limited to just 25 hand-crafted examples, the new AC GT SuperSport is a pure vision of raw performance and intelligent engineering. The newly sculpted bodywork integrates dramatic aerodynamics, along with a widened track, dominant rear wing, and redefined front grille. The iconic sports car’s silhouette may remain, but the result is shocking in terms of presence and performance.

Set for delivery beginning in 2027, and with up to 1025bhp, AC Cars America will consult with clients to ensure each car is a unique masterpiece tailored for its owner. Prices start from $550,00 before sales and state tax.

Speaking of the news David Conza, CEO of AC Cars, said: “It is fitting that we launch our most formidable model with AC Cars America, and the AC GT SuperSport will cement itself as true icon of automotive engineering. Despite the comprehensive overhaul in design, there’s no doubting the car’s linage and we’re ready to release the car’s true potential.”

“The AC GT SuperSport US limited build will include unique commemorative features for this once in a lifetime offering. There are three additional bold livery options that typify the traditions of America. It is truly a masterpiece of design and power that needs to be in one’s collection,” commented Jeremy Stein, CEO of AC Cars America.

Consultations and reservations for this true collectors’ model are now open and, with such limited production, existing clients with orders in place are given priority when reserving an example, before select new clients are invited to apply.

To discuss securing one of these exclusive vehicles, please contact: acca@ac.cars

About AC Cars (England) Ltd.

The Weller Brothers established what is now Britain’s oldest vehicle manufacturer in 1901, producing cars and motorbikes from their workshop in West Norwood, London. The nascent company produced its first vehicle in 1903, but the Auto carrier was introduced a year later (from which the name AC was later derived). This was the first three-wheel commercial delivery vehicle and proved an instant success.

However, the AC Ace cemented the company’s status following its launch in 1953. With an aluminium body designed and built by Eric George Gray, it gained the respect of racing enthusiasts for its everyday practicality and pace. This was the car which would evolve to incorporate the Ford V8 and become the AC Cobra of legend. Over the years the AC Cobra has endured, with its unmistakable shape and unique design. With production limited and every car built to an exacting standard, it remains reserved for exclusive clientele.

With its own facilities in the UK and Germany, AC Cars is working with leading industry suppliers for design and development, and construction, and the AC Cobra GT range heralds a new era in the production of the company’s vehicles. In addition to its Donington HQ and facility on the south coast, AC Cars will continue to expand its development and production capabilities in the UK and Europe.

About AC Cars America

AC Cars America, LLC brings the legacy of one of Britain’s most iconic automotive brands to the United States.

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AC Cars America serves as the central hub for US operations – managing sales, client engagement, brand partnerships, and bespoke experiences for American collectors and enthusiasts.