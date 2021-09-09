F-PACE R-Dynamic Black: New model enhances the assertive, sculpted design still further with unique Gloss Black elements and an even more luxurious specification

Wednesday 11 August 2021, Whitley, UK – The Jaguar F-PACE is now more desirable than ever, with the addition of the exclusive new R-Dynamic Black model together with enhanced wellbeing, connectivity and driver assistance technologies across the range.

The F-PACE R-Dynamic Black benefits from a distinctive design and an enhanced specification which includes a Black Pack now featuring Gloss Black mirror caps, fixed panoramic roof and privacy glass. Complementing these elements are 20-inch wheels with a Gloss Black finish.

Like all other F-PACE models, the R-Dynamic Black is offered with a choice of refined, efficient and responsive Ingenium powertrains, from the 163PS mild hybrid (MHEV) four-cylinder diesel to the 404PS plug-in hybrid (PHEV) petrol.

Adam Hatton, Exterior Design Director, Jaguar, said: “The F-PACE is a performance SUV with an assertive, purposeful design which truly sets it apart. Creating the new F-PACE R-Dynamic Black gave us the opportunity to accentuate its sculpted, poised form and deliver even more visual impact and presence.”

Jaguar is also introducing more technology across the F-PACE range to enhance occupant wellbeing and comfort: there are new smart features which further improve interior air quality, and new driver assistance systems which provide greater levels of support. Connectivity will soon be made even more convenient with the addition, via software-over-the-air updates**, of wireless Apple CarPlay®. Wireless Android Auto™ will become available at the same time**.

New F-PACE R-Dynamic Black

The F-PACE’s assured, dynamic presence is heightened still further with the R-Dynamic Black and its bespoke combination of features.

The Black Pack has been enhanced, with the Gloss Black finish now applied to the door mirror caps as well as the grille, grille surround, side window surrounds, fender vents with the iconic Jaguar Leaper emblem, rear valance and the rear badges. Complementing this perfectly are 20-inch ‘Style 1067’ wheels, also in Gloss Black. Red brake calipers accentuate the striking wheel design.

The theme continues with Gloss Black roof rails fitted as standard along with a fixed panoramic roof. The F-PACE R-Dynamic Black is available in the full range of colours, comprising one solid finish, seven metallics including new Ostuni White (all of which are included in the price), and two premium metallic paints (available as options).

The luxurious, crafted interior of the F-PACE is further enriched on the R-Dynamic Black with contemporary Satin Charcoal Ash veneers and bright metal pedals. The feeling of serenity and refinement can be heightened by the enhanced Premium Cabin Lighting feature. Also available on all other models in the range, this offers the driver a choice of 30 colours in place of the previous 10.

Wellbeing and comfort enhanced

In a development of the Cabin Air Ionisation and PM2.5 filtration systems introduced to F-PACE last year to remove allergens and odours and capture ultra-fine particles, the new Cabin Air Purification Plus system includes two additional features to make cabin air quality even better, improving occupant wellbeing and comfort.

The first of these is called Air Purge, and it delivers benefits before the journey even begins by using the climate control system’s fans and recirculation function to freshen the air inside the vehicle before the doors are opened. This is achieved either by setting a departure time through the infotainment touchscreen or the Jaguar Remote App.

The second is Cabin CO 2 sensing, which monitors and regulates the carbon dioxide level in the vehicle interior. The concentration can increase over time if the climate control system operates in recirculation mode for long periods, such as can occur when the vehicle is driven through areas with polluted air. To ensure the levels remain within desired limits, the feature can enable more fresh air to be admitted.

Customers also benefit from a display on the touchscreen of the particulate levels inside and outside the cabin.

Infotainment and connectivity

Jaguar’s fast, intuitive and responsive Pivi Pro infotainment system has a range of embedded apps, including Spotify, and has Apple CarPlay® as standard. Android Auto™ is standard too.

To make smartphone connectivity even simpler and more convenient, wireless Apple CarPlay® will soon become available to customers in a software-over-the-air (SOTA) update**. Wireless Android Auto™ will also become available at the same time**.

F-PACE’s SOTA capability enables Pivi Pro and vehicle systems to be updated remotely and seamlessly – and Pivi Pro’s dual-SIM technology means you can stream music simultaneously.

Pivi Pro can also connect two phones simultaneously via Bluetooth, and the optional wireless device charging pad features a signal booster to improve network reception. The system also provides clearer calls with the help of the vehicle’s external aerial, housed in the roof pod.

For customers who choose the F-PACE PHEV, Pivi Pro makes it easy to use public charging networks. As well as showing where charging stations are it can also tell you if they’re available, what they cost to use, and an estimate of charging time.

Driver Assistance Systems

Joining the comprehensive suite of assistance systems already available on F-PACE is a new feature designed to offer even greater support to the driver. Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist is perfect for long motorway journeys. It gently assists steering, acceleration and braking to centre the vehicle in lane while maintaining a set distance from vehicles ahead.

Self-sealing tyres

Self-sealing tyres are a new feature for F-PACE, complementing the Tyre Repair System, reduced-section and full-size spare wheels already offered. They feature an integrated sealant layer within the tyre cavity: should an object penetrate the tread, the sealant surrounds the object and can form an air-tight seal, maintaining air pressure and enabling the driver to continue their journey. Available as an option – and exclusively in All-Season specification – they will be offered in 19-inch, 20-inch and 21-inch sizes.

Electrified performance

The F-PACE is available with the four-cylinder petrol P400e plug-in hybrid powertrain as well a range of four-cylinder and in-line six-cylinder petrol and diesel Ingenium engines, most of which feature 48V mild hybrid systems for even greater refinement and efficiency.

All F-PACE models feature intelligent all-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmissions which can be controlled either by the Jaguar Drive Selector or – for added driver engagement – the beautifully tactile metal shift paddles.

The full powertrain range (market-dependant) comprises:

Petrol

250PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo

400PS MHEV 3.0-litre six-cylinder e-supercharger and turbo

404PS PHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo

550PS 5.0-litre V8 supercharged (exclusive to SVR)

Diesel

163PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo

204PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo

300PS MHEV 3.0-litre six-cylinder series-sequential turbo

The P400e PHEV model is the most powerful and efficient in the core F-PACE range. The 300PS petrol engine and the 105kW electric motor integrated into the automatic transmission produce a combined total output of 404PS and 640Nm of torque.

This enables acceleration from 0-60mph in only 5.0 seconds (0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds) and CO 2 emissions and fuel efficiency from just 49g/km* and up to 128.4mpg respectively.

The P400e powertrain operates in one of three modes: Hybrid, EV or Save:

HYBRID mode uses both the petrol engine and the electric motor, in the most responsive and efficient way, intelligently switching between pure EV driving and using the petrol engine

mode uses both the petrol engine and the electric motor, in the most responsive and efficient way, intelligently switching between pure EV driving and using the petrol engine EV mode provides zero-emissions, all-electric driving for up to 33 miles (53km)*

mode provides zero-emissions, all-electric driving for up to 33 miles (53km)* SAVE mode enables the driver to recover up to 85 per cent of battery charge, which can be deployed later in a journey, for example in urban areas

Charging the P400e on the go or at home is simple and convenient: when plugged in to a fast charger, it can charge at up to 32kW DC, taking the battery from 0-80 per cent charge in as little as 30 minutes***. A 7kW AC domestic wall box can manage this in as little as one hour 40 minutes***.

On all four- and six-cylinder Ingenium engines equipped with MHEV technology, a Belt integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) recuperates energy usually lost during braking or deceleration by storing it in a compact 48-volt lithium-ion battery. This stored energy is redeployed to assist the engine when accelerating away, enhancing responsiveness. It also makes the stop-start function quieter and faster than conventional systems.

The most impressive of the MHEV powertrains is the P400 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol, which develops 400PS and 550Nm of torque. Featuring advanced technologies including a twin scroll turbocharger supported by an electric supercharger, continuously variable inlet valve lift control and a 250bar direct fuel injection system, this superbly refined unit enables the F-PACE to achieve 0-60mph in just 5.1 seconds

(0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds).

F-PACE SVR

The 550PS F-PACE SVR is the pinnacle of Jaguar’s performance SUV range and features enhanced dynamics, motorsport-inspired design details and a luxurious and performance-focused interior. With 700Nm from its supercharged V8 and a Dynamic Launch function it will accelerate from 0-60mph in just 3.8 seconds (0-100km/h in 4.0 seconds) and reach a top speed of 178mph (286km/h).

The dynamic, assertive design is now more compelling than ever, with a Black Pack option available for the first time. In place of the Satin Grey of the SV Exterior Pack, a dramatic Gloss Black finish is applied to key details such as the grille surround, bonnet louvres, front bumper apertures, sill trims and rear valance. Rear badges in Gloss Black complete the look. The new Black Pack perfectly complements the optional 22-inch ‘Style 5117’ forged wheels, which combine a five-spoke design with a Gloss Black finish and Satin Technical Grey inserts.

The F-PACE SVR also benefits from the suite of new wellness functions, driver assistance systems and connectivity features now offered in the core models.

Diesel Powertrain Derivative OTR CO2 g/km* – 2.0D i4 163ps MHEV AWD Auto D165 AWD Auto Core £40,675 163 – D165 AWD Auto S £42,180 165 – D165 AWD Auto R-Dynamic S £43,275 166 – D165 AWD Auto R-Dynamic SE £46,285 169 – D165 AWD Auto R-Dynamic Black £46,765 170 – 2.0D i4 204ps MHEV AWD Auto D200 AWD Auto S £44,230 165 – D200 AWD Auto R-Dynamic S £45,325 166 – D200 AWD Auto R-Dynamic SE £48,335 168 – D200 AWD Auto R-Dynamic HSE £53,615 169 – D200 AWD Auto R-Dynamic Black £48,815 170 – 3.0D i6 300ps MHEV AWD Auto D300 AWD Auto R-Dynamic SE £55,195 196 – D300 AWD Auto R-Dynamic HSE £60,010 198 –

Petrol Powertrain Derivative OTR CO2 g/km* EV Range (miles) 2.0P i4 250ps AWD Auto P250 AWD Auto S £47,885 213 – P250 AWD Auto R-Dynamic S £48,980 214 – P250 AWD Auto R-Dynamic SE £51,990 218 – P250 AWD Auto R-Dynamic HSE £57,270 218 – P250 AWD Auto R-Dynamic Black £52,465 220 3.0P i6 400ps MHEV AWD Auto P400 AWD Auto R-Dynamic SE £60,760 224 – P400 AWD Auto R-Dynamic HSE £65,575 225 – 2.0P i4 PHEV 404ps AWD Auto P400e AWD Auto S £55,910 49 33 P400e AWD Auto R-Dynamic S £57,005 50 32.5 P400e AWD Auto R-Dynamic SE £59,770 51 32 P400e AWD Auto R-Dynamic HSE £64,585 52 31.5 P400e AWD Auto R-Dynamic Black £60,505 52 31.6 5.0P V8 550ps AWD Auto 5.0 V8 AWD Auto SVR £78,165 275 –

* All emissions, fuel economy and EV-only range figures are EU – WLTP (TEL) Combined

Note: EV range figures are based upon production vehicle over a standardised route. Range achieved will vary dependent on vehicle and battery condition, actual route and environment and driving style. The figures provided are as a result of official manufacturer’s tests in accordance with EU legislation. For comparison purposes only. Real world figures may differ. CO 2 , fuel economy, energy consumption and range figures may vary according to factors such as driving styles, environmental conditions, load, wheel fitment and accessories fitted.

** Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ is intended to be released as part of a wireless software update on all F-PACE models expected later this year, at which point the features will also be available via a SOTA update for all Pivi and Pivi Pro equipped F-PACE models. Software development and releases are subject to movements in planning and programming, and dates may be subject to change.

*** Charging times and capacity will vary dependent on battery age and condition, and environment.