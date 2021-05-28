Jaguar UK and Everyman join forces to support women filmmakers as cinemas reopen to audiences this week

Rare Beasts, starring and directed by Billie Piper is the first of BFI’s ‘Woman With A Movie Camera’ projects to be spotlighted by Jaguar through Everyman cinemas as part of a new multi-partner collaboration

Jaguar, Everyman and BFI partnership officially launches with gala screening of Rare Beasts at Everyman’s London Broadgate cinema, introduced by Billie Piper herself

Special guests Emilia Clarke, Jenna Coleman, Immy Waterhouse, Thomas Turgoose Kerry Fox, Leo Bill, Aimee Lou Wood and Bradley Simpson take to the red carpet and Everyman’s luxury sofas to support Rare Beasts release

Friday 21st May 2021, 20:00 (BST), London: Tonight, the stars aligned for Jaguar UK’s latest partnership launch. In its mission to nurture creativity and celebrate women in the arts, Jaguar UK’s partnership with the British Film Institute (BFI) and with Everyman officially commenced with an all-star screening of Billie Piper’s much anticipated directorial debut, Rare Beasts at Everyman Broadgate.

Through an integrated partnership approach, Jaguar will present a selection of ‘Woman With A Movie Camera’ screenings at Everyman venues nationwide throughout 2021. The first of those is Rare Beasts, a pitch-black comedy about a woman named Mandy (Billie Piper). Mandy is a modern woman in a crisis. Raising a son, Larch (Toby Woolf) in the midst of a female revolution, mining the pain of her parents’ (Kerry Fox, David Thewlis) separation and professionally writing about a love that no longer exists, she falls upon a troubled man, Pete (Leo Bill), who is searching for a sense of worth, belonging and ‘restored’ male identity.

Billie Piper says, “It’s a huge honour to be part of the BFI’s ‘Woman with a Movie Camera’ family, aligned with such an incredible group of inspirational female filmmakers. I am beyond thrilled that Rare Beasts has its official Premiere at Everyman and thank Jaguar, Everyman and the BFI from the bottom of my heart for their amazing support.”

The strong female characters and feminist narrative of Rare Beasts made the film the perfect match for Jaguar’s most recent collaboration, Jessica Douce, Senior Marketing Manager, Jaguar UK reflects, “Since we announced our ‘Woman With A Movie Camera’ partnership in March, we’ve been waiting for cinemas to re-open so that we can engage with audiences on the topics that really matter.

“We are passionate about bringing a touch of the extraordinary to people’s lives and by telling the story behind the story, by shining a light on the creative process and by amplifying the reach of the works of these enormously talented women, we hope we can do just that.”

A special-guest audience of cast, crew, friends and family took to their luxury, socially distanced, Everyman sofas for the premier, personally introduced by Billie in a short interview by Anna Smith, film critic and host of the popular Girls on Film podcast. Billie’s insights and inspiration will be captured live and simulcast to 14 Everyman screens across the UK for audiences to enjoy nationwide.

Anna enthused, “Rare Beasts is a joy to watch, and it announces Billie Piper as a hugely talented writer-director. It’s so important to spotlight British female filmmakers like her, and bring them to a wide audience. It’s what we do on Girls On Film, and I’m thrilled that Everyman and Jaguar share our passion for bringing brilliant women to the forefront of the film conversation.”

Amelia Miranda, Head of Brand Partnerships at Everyman said, “The UK is ready once more to be entertained. We’re excited to head that call and partner with Jaguar to bring audiences extraordinary experiences throughout 2021, all with our unique offering of film, food, drink and exceptional service. Together, we’ll be keeping you on the edge of your seat…or sofa!”