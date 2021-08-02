Jaguar UK retailers are donating tennis equipment in a series of ‘Kit Drops’ to support local schools, families and communities nationwide to help everyone get into the Wimbledon spirit

Jaguar’s ‘Unmatched Experiences’ campaign started at Malmesbury Primary in Merton, London, with a pop-up Centre Court experience attended by tennis ambassador Kyle Edmund and TV presenter, Frankie Bridge

Sturgess Jaguar Leicester is the latest retailer to join the ‘Kit Drops’, handing over crucial tennis equipment to the Matt Hampson Foundation

Jaguar retailers from Brighton to Glasgow have taken part, with each donating tennis balls, rackets and nets to local schools or community groups

Jaguar UK, Official Partner of the Championships, Wimbledon in 2021 cements long-standing partnership with out-of-tournament community programme to build a tennis legacy

Thursday 8th July, Whitley, UK: Jaguar UK’s mission to bring a taste of Wimbledon to the whole country continues this week with Jaguar retailers up and down the nation donating crucial tennis equipment to local schools, families and communities.

The series of ‘Kit Drops’ up and down the country was kicked off last week with a pop-up Centre Court experience at Malmesbury Primary School in Merton, London, arranged by Jaguar UK and attended by tennis ambassador Kyle Edmund and TV presenter, author and mental health advocate Frankie Bridge. Edmund and Bridge led an introductory tennis session for the School’s Year 6 pupils with the All England Lawn Tennis Club’s Dan Bloxham, to bring some fun and inspiration to their PE lesson.

Now, Jaguar UK retailers are doing their part to bring the Wimbledon Spirit to the whole country, with the latest handover completed by Sturgess Jaguar Leicester today. The retailer arrived in a fully-electric Wimbledon-branded I-PACE at the Matt Hampson Foundation, a charity that helps to rehabilitate and support beneficiaries seriously injured through sport. Included in the ‘Kit Drop’ were rackets, balls, nets, Jaguar water bottles and more.

Jaguar Leicester joins retailers in London, Brighton, Swansea, Crewe, Glasgow and many more who have generously donated equipment to organisations in their local areas. It’s one small part of Jaguar UK’s mission – as Official Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon in 2021 – to put into place an out-of-tournament community programme to build a tennis legacy.

The Championships continued today, with a number of VIP guests arriving in SW19 by all-electric I-PACE, just as many players and VIPs have throughout the tournament so far. Among them were Billie Piper, Dr. Alex George, Niomi Smart, Sarah Anne Macklin and Laura Haddock, who each took their seats in Centre Court for the latest action from Wimbledon.

Rawdon Glover, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover UK added: “The recent pandemic has brought huge disruption to children and young people’s lives. In many cases children are much less active than before. With everything unlocking, we at Jaguar are wanting to encourage children to return to regular exercise and enjoy playing sport collectively. Through our partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club, we are proud to be delivering a national programme that will help build a tennis legacy to communities who need support the most.”