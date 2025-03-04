Jazz Singer-Songwriter Lorna Reid Releases New Album I Will Tell Your Story

Artist: Lorna Reid

Single: I Will Tell Your Story

Album: I Will Tell Your Story

Release: 20/02/25

“Never fussy or overblown, Reid delivers deep – and often personal – emotional truths in a voice blessed with a clear, authentic tone and an often playful style’ I Will Tell Your Story is a great leap forward for Reid both musically and artistically mischievous pitching and cool phrasing coating a banging tune in a delicious sheen of that old black magic.” – David Sinclair (Rolling Stone, Billboard, Q)

Jazz singer-songwriter Lorna Reid is releasing her new album I Will Tell Your Story 20/02/25, alongside its remarkable titular single.

The moody single is equal parts stylish and emotive. Led by Lorna’s slick jazz vocal stylings, I Will Tell Your Story indulges the audience with all the hallmarks of the genre’s best. Reid puts on display booming horns, a cabaret spirit, and the rich backing vocal textures of Louise Clare Marshall. The track, like the album, takes the torch of 60s jazz, complete with the slick production of the 2020s, making it a timeless piece.

The album I Will Tell Your Story explores the emotional peaks and valleys of jazz, as well as everything in between. Exploring each corner of the rich genre, the 11-track project journeys through jazz, blues, and soul through a collection of beautiful Lorna Reid originals. In this respect, the album continues the reputation Lorna has been building as “Scotland’s Norah Jones” which she was dubbed following her performance at the legendary Rochester NY International Jazz Festival.

Lorna’s rising stardom is enriched by her collaboration with acclaimed English singer-songwriter Boo Hewerdine. Best known for his work in the band The Bible, Boo produced I Will Tell Your Story and served as Reid’s creative mentor throughout the project.

I Will Tell Your Story follows on from the release of the album’s first single Sweet Baby Blues late last year.

I Will Tell Your Story was recorded entirely in Scotland and was made possible with the support of Creative Scotland. The single Sweet Baby Blues was recorded entirely at Castle Sounds Studio in Pencaitland. The rest of the album I Will Tell Your Story was recorded across Grans House and Chem19, with additional recordings also taking place in Castle Sounds Studio.

I Will Tell Your Story was mixed by Jon Kelly and mastered by Nick Watson at Fluid Mastering. The album was produced by Boo Hewerdine and features Louise Clare Marshall (Jools Holland’s band, Rod Stewart’s band), Swedish multi-instrumentalist Gustaf Ljunggrens, and award-winning Scottish musicians Euan Stevenson (piano), Konrad Wisniewski (sax).

I Will Tell Your Story will be available across all platforms February 20th.

Live Shows

Linlithgow Jazz Club – March 1st

Ayr Jazz Club – March 7th

The Jazz Bar, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Aug 21st–24th

Northwest Castle Jazz Weekend – October 10-12th

The album features an all-star lineup:

Louise Clare Marshall, backing vocal arrangements (Jools Holland’s)

Euan Stevenson (piano/composer)

Konrad Wiszniewski (sax)

Neil Warden (guitars/Weissenborn)

Angus Lyon of Blazin’ Fiddles (accordion, piano, organ)

Jim Drummond (drums/percussion)

Kevin McGuire of Eddi Reader’s band (electric and upright bass)

Gustaf Ljunggren, Denmark (horn section, flute, electric lap steel, synth, percussion)

Boo Hewerdine – Producer and backing vocals (Dappled Lightness)

