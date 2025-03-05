Obesity stigma set to be challenged in university cinema screening

As we mark World Obesity Day (March 4), Academics from the University of Sunderland are inviting both students and members of the public to explore the issue of weight stigma and the power of film to challenge perceptions in an innovative research collaboration.

Professor Yitka Graham, Head of the Helen McArdle Nursing and Research Institute, and Lee Hall, Head of School of Media and Creative Industries, will host a free screening of The Whale (2022) where they will explore and challenge the film’s themes around obesity stigma.

The film stars Brendan Fraser who won Best Actor at the 2023 Oscars for his portrayal of an English Professor living with obesity.

Prof Graham said: “Society values a thin or normal size body shape, and this is deeply ingrained into societal discourse. Excess weight is often blamed on the individual when in fact the reasons for this are complex and multifactorial.

“Biological, genetic, environmental and economic factors are just some of the reasons at play. Weight loss cannot often be achieved by eating less and burning more calories – this is an outdated and superficial way of thinking.

“As a result, people living with obesity are often subject to stigma, which often results in social isolation, poor quality of life and these can prevent people living with obesity from sources of support and help seeking.

“Many people living with stigma do not want to speak out for fear of judgement and scrutiny.”

The event is the first in a series of public screenings aimed at exploring the role of filmmaking in challenging and sometimes reinforcing stigma.

Lee said: “Film has a power to influence audiences and humanise complex issues. It can provoke empathy and is a powerful tool in the hands of filmmakers.

“Cinema can dismantle harmful views but there is also the risk of sensationalising and marginalise misunderstood communities.

“The purpose of our screening programme is to give audiences pause for thought and it is also an opportunity for us to understand the impact of film, which will of course be personal to the individuals in the audience.”

This event will be held in the Media Centre Cinema at the University’s St Peter’s Campus on March 10 at 2pm.

This screening is funded by Film Hub North as part of a wider programme which opens up the University’s state-of-the-art cinema to people in the city.

You can book your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-whale-film-screening-cine-lab-tickets-1266682875579?aff=oddtdtcreator