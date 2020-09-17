The North East’s leading independent waste management firm, J&B Recycling, has recently won Teesside Company of the Year at the North East Business Awards.

Following a five-year ongoing programme of investment into infrastructure, process optimisation and automation, J&B has undertaken a huge transformation taking the business from a basic low-tech operation to an industry leading high-tech facility. J&B is now recognised nationally for its exceptionally efficient processing that produces the highest quality materials.

Vikki Jackson-Smith, CEO of J&B Recycling, said: “This is such a great achievement and fantastic recognition for all our team who throughout our growth have shown commitment and dedication and even more so over these very challenging months”.

J&B Recycling employs 200 staff and operates from four sites across the North East, processing more than 200,000 tonnes of material each year. The company won the prestigious award ahead of competition from Hodgson Fish and Mandale Homes.

Vikki added: “We are proud to be recognised as a company that is growing, investing and contributing to the North East.”

In 2014, J&B received a £7.5m investment from the Business Growth Fund (BGF), which enabled the business to accelerate its growth plans and take a unique and innovative approach to waste management. This growth has been achieved through process optimisation techniques and focusing on product quality and staff development.

Over the past five years, the Hartlepool operation has successfully installed nine major incremental upgrades that have resulted in a 200% uplift in processing capacity, producing the highest quality products for the strict end commodity markets. Further to this, the business acquired two additional sites doubling capacity and is continuously working on further expansion development projects.

The awards, which had been due to take place in March, became the first virtual event in the history of the North East Business Awards.

The Grand Final of the North East Business Awards will take place virtually on September 24 with J&B shortlisted alongside Aspire Technology Solutions and AR Power in the overall North East Region, Company of the Year category.