JBL Premium Audio Amps Up the all-new Abarth 500e

The fully electric Abarth 500e delivers unparalleled fun-on-wheels

with an electrifying JBL Premium Sound System

Munich, Germany – May 4, 2023 – HARMAN, an automotive electronics technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, announces its first collaboration with Abarth. The new Abarth 500e is equipped with a powerful JBL premium sound system, giving drivers and passengers the thrill of a 360° sound experience.

Unparalleled fun-on-wheels

Thanks to its electric architecture, improved weight distribution, higher torque, and wider wheelbase, the new Abarth is more Abarth than Ever, and for the first time, JBL brings its award-winning sound to the Scorpion brand – a partnership that gets the adrenaline pumping on every ride. The Abarth 500e and the JBL sound system fit together hand in glove giving drivers and passengers an iconic, premium car with a “Made in Italy” feel, paired with an electrifying JBL sound system that cranks up the volume on fun. The JBL audio system is standard on the new Abarth 500e Turismo version.

Unfiltered premium sound

The JBL premium sound system delivers powerful, pure sound with clean highs, roaring bass, and well-defined mids to satisfy all music fans who love to drive. It features 7 optimally placed high-performance speakers including 2 tweeters, 2 midwoofers, 2 rear door full range speakers, and 1 trunk subwoofer, plus an 8-channel amplifier. Simple and intuitive to use, the system is equipped with a multitude of advanced technologies. Highlights include Virtual Center technology, an algorithm which ensures that each passenger, regardless of the position in the vehicle, enjoys a coherent sound stage, and Speed Adjusted Volume to maintain the perceived music reproduction level and low frequency balance at any vehicle speed. The volume and sound spectrum automatically adjusts as the speed increases, delivering one more thrill for the driver and passengers. The 320-watt amplifier lets the intense JBL sound flow through customers’ veins, turning energy into emotion and power into adrenaline, just like the Abarth 500e.

“JBL and Abarth share a love of great design, impeccable quality and great music played loud, and we are thrilled with our collaboration on the new Abarth 500e,” said Greg Sikora, Senior Director, Global Acoustic Systems Engineering at HARMAN. “Stylish, bold, and loud in all the right places, JBL and Abarth bring a new energy to driving.”

