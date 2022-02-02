One of the UK’s leading providers of business support services – Jigsaw Business Group – has this month donated 39 e-bikes and various spare parts to a recognised UK cycling re-use charity.

The North East based company, which specialises in providing bespoke business services and transforming supply chains for global brands, delivered the 39 e-bikes to Re-Cycle, a national charitable organisation working with trusted partners to provide affordable transport options in Africa. From there, the charity organizes for the goods to be sent to its partners and sold for a fraction of their market value via its bicycle social enterprise.

The contribution of the e-bikes forms part of Jigsaw Business Group’s continued commitment to support local and national charities and demonstrates the company’s corporate social responsibility programme that benefits wider communities and individuals.

Speaking about the company’s donation, Dean Stennett, Executive Chairman at Jigsaw Business Group said: “When we read about the charity, we thought this would be a very worthwhile cause to donate a surplus stock of our e-bikes that we no longer needed to a charity who would really benefit from them. The team at Re-cycle were incredibly helpful, very polite and the donation itself was very simple to do.

“We are delighted to have been able to support this charity and Jigsaw Business Group will continue to donate to other worthy causes as part of our ongoing CSR commitments.”

Re-cycle was founded in 1997 and – since then – has more than 30 volunteers, who donate their time to repair all types of bikes for re-use and help with the loading and unloading of the containers. On average the charity loads around 500 bikes and spare parts per container and ships them to destinations all over Africa. The bikes help transform the lives of many by providing simple, affordable, transport in an environment where transportation options are limited.

Speaking about this, Claire Kettle, Director of the charity said: “Re-Cycle would like to say a huge thank you to Dean and everyone at Beatbikes and Jigsaw Business Group for the generous donation. We are really grateful for their support.”

