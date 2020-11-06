According to official stats from the Office for National Statistics, Scotland is in desperate need of qualified specialists. Only 37.2% of employees have an SCQF Level 9+, the equivalent to a bachelor’s degree in the US. Scotland offers opportunities for any level specialists and a great system of rewards and motivation. It makes this country an attractive destination for a job move for many professionals.

Migration to the UK requires some preparation beforehand. You’ll need to have a visa, job offer, professional certifications, a bank account, a permanent address, and a registered NIN number if you want your job move to be a success. This article will give you a detailed plan for finding a job in Scotland and increasing your chances of getting it.

Step 1: Choose a Position You Want

To get permission to work in Scotland, you would need to get a job offer first. Employers sometimes reach out to potential candidates themselves if their skill level is far above the average, but most likely, you’ll need to apply for a position yourself.

Apart from job boards, the UK government has a list of hard-to-fill positions that you can consider if you want to speed up the process of getting a visa. If you meet the job core requirements, the employer might hire you and become your relocation sponsor. If you want to apply for a position that is not in high demand – the employer would first have to prove to the government that this role is impossible to fill by a qualified EEA resident.

You also should pay attention to whether the potential employer is a certified sponsor, licensed by the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI).

The Most Demanded Jobs in Scotland for 2020

According to the latest research, the most popular jobs in Scotland are:

Teachers. Trained teachers of math and science are incredibly hard to find in poor districts or outside of Edinburgh.

Welding specialists. With over 100 construction companies in Scotland, there is a high chance that you will be able to find a job as a welding expert.

Nurses. Right now, Scotland needs over 4,000 specialists to fulfill nursing positions.

Recruiters. With such a booming job market, the recruiter position is also in high demand in Scotland to help pick out great candidates.

Office administrators. This role often implies part-time employment, which makes it a great option for students.

Social care specialists. The profession of a social care worker used to suffer from a low retention rate in Scotland back in 2018. But with the new reform of social assistance support, the situation has improved.

Fashion designers. The Scottish fashion industry is highly appraised all around the world. Its clients include Chanel, Prada, and Louis Vuitton.

Step 2: Find a Job Opening for Your Position

It’s time to start searching for active vacancies. Jobs for Americans in Scotland can be found on many different job boards and services such as the following:

Find a Job via Gov.uk – it is an official national portal that offers job searching services for UK residents. You can filter your search the way you want – by salary range, location, skills, or the name of the position. Jobs & Business Glasgow – it is a charity organization that helps Glasgow residents and newcomers find a way to start working in Scotland. More than that, they offer exclusive vacancies by Scottish employers to their registered users. S1 Jobs – this is a portal explicitly created to help people start their careers in Scotland. It allows you to filter the job results by a set of your core skills or the industry. Talent Scotland – this is an excellent resource for finding employment in Scotland in the science and technology field. It was created specifically for providing jobs in Scotland for expats.

Step 3: Prepare the Necessary Documents

While applying for a job in Scotland, you might face competition from local job seekers and other immigrants, so you’ll need to use every chance you get to make an excellent first impression.

Think About Your Branding Strategy

If you want to get the job of your dreams, you need to start presenting yourself long before you sit in a chair in front of your recruiter.

What are the main things that you want the recruiters to know about you? A quick tip: try to showcase your strongest skills and experience relevant to each position in your job application documents. Work really hard on your resume and cover letter to receive a job interview invite.

Create a Professional Resume

A good resume is essential for anyone wanting to get a job in Scotland as an American. It can have a tremendous impact on your chances of receiving an interview invitation. Typically, a resume is a formal document that outlines your professional qualifications, certifications, and experience in a structured form.

At some companies, resumes undergo an initial screening by a computer. When you apply for a position, the competition might be high, so to save recruiters some time, a program filters out the best resumes. To ensure that your resume passes this test and gets seen by a recruiting specialist, you must use relevant keywords in your resume.

Don’t forget about the visual part of your resume. A nice and well-designed layout might catch the eye of the recruiter and make them examine your resume closer. Get Cover Letter Website will help you to avoid making mistakes with your document’s formatting.

Add a Cover Letter

Sometimes, a recruiter won’t even look at the resume, focusing instead on the applicant’s cover letter.

A cover letter is not as formal as a resume and is intended to show your interest in the position. Remember that it is complementary to your resume. So don’t repeat information on both documents. Use it to tell the recruiter about your motivation to join the company, personal reasons to look for a job in Scotland, which of your skills will be perfect for the position, etc.

Step 4: Apply for a Visa to Begin Working in Scotland

Getting a visa is probably the most critical step for you to take if you want to move abroad. Scotland is part of the United Kingdom, so you should be looking towards getting the UK working visa. Others should apply for a Tier-2 (General) visa. There are three main criteria for getting it:

You should have a confirmed job offer from a Scottish company with a license for becoming your sponsor.

You were granted a Certificate of Sponsorship that has previously been issued by your employer.

Score enough points for the Tier-2 visa assessment.

The Tier-2 UK work visa includes five assessment areas with a total score of 70 points that an applicant must get to receive the visa:

30 points – Received the Sponsorship Certificate and satisfied one of the following criteria: the candidates’ shortage to fill the position/employer successfully completed the RLM test/candidate is switching from the Tier-1 visa category/candidate is extending the already existing visa.

20 points – Appropriate salary size. Currently, the minimum annual income for the Tier-2 visa is £20,800, but it can vary depending on the situation.

10 points – English proficiency.

10 points – Financial self-support. An applicant must prove that they had a minimum of £800 before the visa application was made.

Step 5: Apply for a National Insurance Number

National Insurance Number or NIN is an integral part of the tax system in the UK. To apply for it, you’ll need to call the NIN application line and leave your inquiry.

Step 6: Open a Bank Account

To legally receive your payment, you will need to open a Scottish bank account. To successfully open a bank account, you’ll have to provide your ID and address of residence. Typically, a utility bill can be used as proof of address.

Most Important Features of the Scottish Work Ethic

The Scottish work ethic has its characteristics and nuances; not knowing them might result in misunderstandings and unnecessary stress.

According to the research conducted by Robert Smith in 2009, Scottish work ethic consists of three main ideas:

Scots love to work. They find work to be one of the biggest joys in their lives and closely tie it to their personal identity.

Scots value education. They believe that thirst for knowledge should be considered respectful.

Scots will prioritize the financial benefit. A Scottish entrepreneur will try to lead their business the way that the results will exceed the financial input.

Final Thoughts

Getting a job in Scotland for US citizens is not as hard as it might seem at first glance. The modern approach to recruiting insists on employing fully skilled professionals and those who show potential. You just need to take advantage of the opportunities. Closely follow our steps on how to get a job in Scotland for foreigners, and don’t let anything stop you from achieving your dream.