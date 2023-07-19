  • Wed. Jul 19th, 2023

Jordan North receives Honorary Fellowship

Jul 19, 2023 #University of Sunderland; Jordan North; Graduations 2023
Jordan North

BBC Radio 1 presenter Jordan North has received an Honorary Fellowship from the University of Sunderland.

Jordan, who graduated from the University in 2011 with a First-Class degree in Media Production, was presented with the award during the University’s Summer Graduation Ceremonies at the Stadium of Light last week (Monday 10 July – Friday 14 July).

Speaking during the ceremony, Jordan said: “I came to the University of Sunderland and found a passion, something I was good at.

“I wouldn’t be on the BBC or Radio 1 if it wasn’t for the University of Sunderland, I genuinely do mean that. I owe everything to this place. It was three fantastic years.”

It was a double celebration for Jordan, as not only did he receive his honorary, but it was his first time donning a University of Sunderland graduation gown.

Jordan explained: “I actually missed my original graduation in 2011 because I went on a lads’ holiday in Magaluf and my mum has never forgiven me, so this has finally put me in her good books.

“Finally, I have a picture of me in a cap and gown.”

Starting his radio career on the University’s community station Spark, Jordan has worked for The Hits, Capital Manchester, Rock FM and appeared as a cover presenter in a number of BBC Radio 1 shows from 2014.

He finished second in the 20th series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2020 – and was announced as a co-host on the BBC Radio 1 daily drivetime show in 2021, taking over from Nick Grimshaw, alongside fellow presenter, Newcastle-born Vick Hope.

In February this year, Jordan landed a regular slot on hit ITV show Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

