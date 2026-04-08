Josh Hodge checks in early at Newcastle Red Bulls

Summer signing Josh Hodge will arrive early at Newcastle Red Bulls, with the Exeter Chiefs and England A full-back heading north with immediate effect.

The 25-year-old had been due to arrive in July on a three-year deal but, following agreement with Exeter, he now returns to his former club for the run-in to this season.

Newcastle Red Bulls sporting general manager Neil McIlroy said: “We would like to thank Exeter Chiefs for their co-operation in enabling Josh to join us early.

“He is a quality player who will enhance our playing options between now and the end of the season.

“As much as we are building for the longer term we are also fully committed to finishing the current season strongly, and bringing Josh here three months early is further demonstration of that.”

Hodge said: “I’m really excited to be joining Newcastle Red Bulls at this stage in the season.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and building towards a strong end to the campaign. I’m ready to hit ground running, and setting the tone for what we want to achieve next season.”