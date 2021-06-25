RMT Accountants & Business Advisors has strengthened its specialist corporate finance team with the appointment of experienced finance professional Julie Cuthbertson.

Julie has moved into a corporate finance manager role with the Gosforth-based firm after spending her entire career within NatWest Bank’s North East operation.

A Northumbria University graduate, Julie started within the bank’s branch network, working her way up to be area manager for its Tyne & Wear branches, before moving over to its business and commercial team.

She has worked as a business relationship manager for the last decade, working primarily with a wide range of regional SMEs and healthcare sector firms and helping them develop, finance and implement strategic growth plans.

Away from work, Julie is a regular volunteer, supporting the homeless and vulnerable people of Newcastle though the People’s Kitchen Charity.

She says: “I’ve worked regularly with the RMT team over the years and always felt we shared the same values of working with integrity, living up to our promises and being straightforward in all our dealings.

“Bringing a banker’s mindset to the corporate finance team will provide fresh perspectives on the options available for the many ambitious North East firms that are looking to grow and evolve.

“There’s a real appetite for investment across the regional business community and the networks I’ve developed across the region through my career will help to identify new opportunities as the economy continues to open up.”

Recent deals with which the RMT corporate finance team was involved include the sale of County Durham’s GT Timber to the UK’s largest privately-owned timber engineering firm, James Jones & Sons, Aurora Care Group’s disposal of its Langley House Residential Care Home in Horden near Peterlee and the acquisition of Sunderland creative agency IGNIFI by integrated marketing group Selbey Anderson.

Michael Cantwell, head of corporate finance at RMT, adds: “Despite the wider situation, the North East deals market has been consistently busy in the first half of the year and we’re expecting that momentum to be maintained.

“Bringing Julie onto our corporate finance team increases the resources we have available to help our clients achieve their personal and commercial objectives.

“She’s a highly-regarded member of the North East professional services community and adds a wide range of experience and contacts to our team.”

RMT provides the full range of financial and business advisory services through its corporate finance, accountancy, specialist tax, IT & technology, medical & healthcare, and recovery & insolvency teams, and works with firms of all sizes both within and outside the North East.