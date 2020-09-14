Monstrum 2 has won the 2020 UK Game of the Show competition and will now represent the UK at the very first EuroPlay Games Contest, competing against 14 other games representing countries across the continent.

Developed by independent Dundee-based developer Junkfish, Monstrum 2 is an asymmetrical multiplayer survival horror in which teams of up-to-four human players must outwit a host of horrifying monstrosities stalking them through decrepit sea fortress.

The UK Game of the Show competition, from Ukie, the UK’s games industry trade body, took place last night on Monday 24th August. The event saw each of the 15 competing studios showcase their chosen game to a live audience on Twitch ahead of a public vote.

The EuroPlay Games Contest will follow the same structure when it takes place this Friday, 28th August at 6:00pm BST. The event will be streamed on Ukie’s Twitch channel: https://www.twitch.tv/ukietv

“A huge congratulations to Junkfish on winning UK Game of the Show,” commented Ukie CEO Dr Jo Twist. “All 15 entries for Games of the Show, representing AAA to small indies and everything in between, offered a great showcase of the amazing companies we have making games right here in the UK.

“Monstrum 2 is a fantastic example of the kind of games coming out of the incredibly creative and talented teams we have in the UK and I know they will have all our support up and down the country when they represent the UK on Friday in the Europlay Games Contest.”

Adam Dart, Founder and Director at Junkfish, said: “We couldn’t believe it when we heard Monstrum 2 had won the UK Game of the Show competition! We are so grateful to everyone who voted, and to all our amazing fellow finalists. None of this would’ve been possible without the support of our wonderful community. This opportunity means the world to us, and we will do our best to do all of you proud at EuroPlay and beyond!”

Monstrum 2 is the final confirmed entrant in the EuroPlay Games Contest, a full list of entrants is below: