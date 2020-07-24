Karbon Homes has become a key partner in the exciting Seaham Garden Village development in County Durham, alongside developer Tolent.

The housing association has planning permission to build 750 affordable homes on the project, out of a total of 1,500 new homes in a self-sustaining community with its own infrastructure and community facilities.

The development will be constructed over a 10-year period and Karbon will work closely with Tolent, Durham County Council, Homes England and IDPartnership architects to ensure the new community comes together smoothly, and in line with the principles for developing a garden village.

In June last year, before Karbon became involved, the Seaham project won ‘garden village’ status from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), enabling the developers to access a government fund to help deliver the project.

The site is very well located for transport links, being close to bus routes, Seaham railway station, and the A19, and with walking and cycling routes integrated into the design.

Charlotte Carpenter, executive director of growth and business development at Karbon Homes said: “We are looking forward to working in partnership with Tolent and the housebuilders to bring this project forward.

“The site is fantastically located, close to the coast and convenient for transport links. We can’t wait to begin work on building this new community.”

John Wood, Director for Tolent, said: “It’s great to have Karbon Homes on board on what will be a fantastic project. The partnership will see the development of 750 affordable homes across the site that will ultimately deliver 1,500 high quality homes over the next 10 years.”

Mark Massey, senior partner at IDPartnership said: “IDP are excited that seven years of close partnership working with Durham County Council will deliver the North of England’s exemplar Garden Village, and create an environment where people of all ages can live better, longer.”

Paul Fiddaman, chief executive of Karbon Homes, said: “We are delighted to be working on this exciting regeneration project with Tolent and Durham County Council, which will bring many benefits to this part of East Durham. The development’s vision is to drive innovation and create a mixed tenure community, and that is very attractive for us.”

The development of Seaham Garden Village significantly expands Karbon Homes’ existing development programme which delivered 534 homes in 2019/20.

Karbon’s geographical footprint stretches right across the North East and Yorkshire, with the landlord managing almost 30,000 homes in total. All Karbon homes are looked after by a regionwide in-house property services team.