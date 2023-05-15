Keepmoat Group Results for the year ended 31 October 2022

Keepmoat, one of the UK’s leading partnership homebuilders, has released its Group financial results for the year ending 31 October 2022. The business has delivered another record breaking financial performance in the period with growing revenues underpinned by effective use of working capital, disciplined operational performance, and continued strong demand for its new homes.

Keepmoat Key Stats at a glance:

Revenue increased by 10.9% to £778.1m (12 Months to October 21: £701.6m)

EBITDA increased to £114.3m, an increase of 39.6%

Average selling price increased by 14.0% to £204,000

Continuing 5 star builder status

Tim Beale, Chief Executive Officer of Keepmoat, commented on today’s results:

“The 2022 financial year saw Keepmoat deliver a record breaking financial performance, which is a remarkable achievement and one that I am personally extremely proud of. During the year we saw an increase in our revenues of 10.9% to £778.1m and in our adjusted EBITDA of 39.6% to £114.3million.”

“We delivered 3,776 much needed new homes across the UK, with a focus on our core first time buyer customer base, building high quality new homes at prices people can afford, in places they want to live. We remain committed to a multi-tenure strategy, working with our partners, including Homes England, local authorities, registered providers and the Private Rented Sector (PRS)”

“As we move through our new financial year, our capital light, multi-tenure, partnership business model is once again proving its flexibility and resilience. Despite the turmoil in the mortgage market at the end of 2022 following the mini-budget, we have been able to secure additional delivery to Registered Providers and to the Private Rented Sector, who operate long term business models with associated long term funding, meaning their investment in new stock is unaffected by the short term dynamics that can impact private buyer demand. This approach has enabled us to maintain delivery, where others are looking to slow down production.”

“Looking ahead I am optimistic, following a strengthening of reservations in the early part of 2023, that some confidence and stability has returned to the market. We have an excellent forward sales position, better even than this time last year. Furthermore, our strong land pipeline, equal to circa six years of delivery, retains flexibility and opportunity for us to deliver on our strategic objectives.”

To see a full copy of the annual report, visit: https://brochures.keepmoat.com/keepmoat-annual-report-financial-statements-2022/67993174