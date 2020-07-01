Influenced by Kelly Oubre Jr.’s unique personality, the Converse Soul Collection carries inspiring style and daring charisma. The graphics, which draw from Oubre Jr.’s passion for psychedelic rock, give new verve to the future-forward canvas of the Converse All Star Pro BB.

The Converse Soul Collection features two iterations of the All Star Pro BB — a hi and a low. The hi features a tie-dye graphic complemented by a smokey midsole and outsole. The low-top is hit with a wave graphic treatment, a nod to Oubre Jr.’s stylistic expression.

The Converse Soul Collection will be available at select retailers and converse.com/basketball July 2nd.