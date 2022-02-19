The argument since the fight was announced has been is this 10 years too late or will this be more of a spectacle as a result of both boxers being in at the end of their careers.

With these fighters being at the ends of their careers, Khan and Brook have put their rivalry aside when it comes to the contract of this fight. This is give boxing fans what they’ve been after for so long.

Khan put his gloves on in over two years, having last beat Billy Dib in a fight back in the 2019.

He previously lost a world title fight at welterweight against pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford. Crawford has trained in Nebraska ahead of his clash with Brook.

In a fight which could define both fighters’ careers, Brook and Khan will put it all on the line when they meet in the middle of the ring at the AO Arena on February 19 2021.

When is Khan vs Brook?

Khan’s battle against Brook will take place on Saturday, February 19 2022 in Manchester.

The event sold out in a matter of minutes and there will be 20,000 fans in attendance at the event.

Ring-walks for the main event will get underway from around 10.30pm UK time.

What TV channel is Khan vs Brook and can it be live streamed?

Khan vs Brook will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office for fans in the UK. The event will cost £19.95 to purchase, and starts at 6pm.

Radio coverage is live on talkSPORT all evening.

What happened at the weigh in?

Both boxers just made weight for his huge fight, which is being fought at 149lbs catchweight – two pounds over welterweight.

Kell Brook weighed in bang on at 10st 9 (149lbs), while Amir Khan came in at 10st 7 (147lbs) – the welterweight limit.

A £100,000 fine per pound was in place if any fighter was over weight.

Betting Odds

So what do the odds say about the Khan vs Brook fight. betting sites not on gamstop are predicting that Brook will win and make out that Khan is the underdog.

The smart man would say that Khan has to get the job done early or Brook will win toward the later rounds