Significant upgrades to all versions of the Ceed and ProCeed family

Purposeful new design with greater prominence for new Kia logo

Comprehensive range of engines with 48V mild-hybrid technology on ‘Smartstream’ diesel iterations

Designed, engineered, and built in Europe

Kia UK today announces pricing and specifications for the new Kia Ceed, which has been given a significant range of updates for the 2022 model year. The newly upgraded model family, which comprises the Ceed five-door hatchback, Ceed Sportswagon (SW) estate, and ProCeed five-door shooting brake, introduces a range of new features and technologies, and dynamic and athletic design updates. The new model also bears Kia’s new logo for the first time, following its introduction earlier in 2021.

The new Ceed model family is now available to order from Kia’s UK dealer network, with first customer deliveries now taking place. Prices for the new model start from £20,105.

Comprehensively equipped

The Ceed range kicks off with the generously equipped ‘2’ model, in both hatchback and Sportswagon editions. A choice of two powertrains are offered: a118bhp 1.0 T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) petrol or 134bhp 1.6 CRDi (common rail direct injection) diesel with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. The petrol engine is offered in both hatchback and SW bodystyles, while the diesel is available exclusively for the hatchback. Prices begin at £20,105 for the ‘2’ grade Ceed Hatchback and £20,805 for Ceed Sportswagon models.

Equipment highlights include:

16-inch alloy wheels

Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors

Leather trimmed steering wheel

Cruise control with speed limiter

Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay®

8.0-inch touchscreen, with DAB radio and MP3 compatibility

Reversing camera system with dynamic guidelines

Lane Keep Assist System and Lane Follow Assist

Driver Attention Warning with leading vehicle departure warning

The Ceed Sportwagon is additionally offered in ‘2 Nav’ guise, with a 134bhp 1.6-litre CRDi engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. Priced at £24,045 it additionally features a USB fast charger in the front centre console, as well as a 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation system with Kia’s ‘connected car’ service, Kia Connect (UVO).

Ceed ‘3’ specification signals the introduction of a more powerful 158bhp 1.5 T-GDi petrol engine with a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed double-clutch transmission (DCT). Additionally, the mild-hybrid 134bhp 1.6-litre CRDi engine is offered with a manual gearbox in the hatchback and a seven-speed DCT in the Sportswagon bodystyle. Prices begin at £23,795 and go up to £27,410.

Additional equipment includes:

17-inch alloy wheels

Rear privacy glass

Rain sensing front wipers

Electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors with LED indicators

Dual automatic air conditioning

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Rear parking sensors

Drive Mode Select (DCT versions)

The Ceed ‘GT-Line’ is the pinnacle of the hatchback range, with sportier overtones and a choice of powertrains: the 158bhp 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol engine with manual gearbox, and a 134bhp 1.6-litre CRDi 48-volt mild-hybrid system with seven-speed DCT. Prices kick off at £24,625 and rise to £27,585.

‘GT-Line’ versions feature:

17-inch gloss black alloy wheels

High gloss black door mirrors

Heated front seats and steering wheel

D-cut steering wheel with leather trim and grey stitching

Aluminium pedals

Smart entry system with engine start/stop button

Paddle shifter (DCT model)

Upgraded ProCeed delivers dynamism in spades

Kia offers the new ProCeed for those drivers who still want a sportier drive, but aren’t prepared to compromise on space. It oozes dynamism from every angle, with the same bold alterations to the nose and tail that makes the latest Ceed look so good. Three well-appointed editions of the ProCeed are on offer: ‘GT-Line’, ‘GT-Line S’ and the flagship ‘GT’. All three versions of the ProCeed feature powerful turbocharged petrol engines as standard.

The ProCeed ‘GT-Line’ comes equipped with the 158bhp 1.5-litre T-GDi engine, offered with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT. Priced at £25,480 for the former and £27,330 for the latter, the generous equipment list includes:

17-inch alloy wheels

High gloss black door mirrors and rear spoiler

Rear privacy glass

Automatic headlight control

Front fog lights

Rain sensing front wipers

Electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors with LED indicators

Heated front seats and steering wheel

D-cut steering wheel with leather trim and grey stitching

Electronic parking brake

Aluminium pedals

Dual automatic air conditioning

Cruise control with speed limiter

Smart cruise control with stop and go functionality (DCT model)

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Smart entry system with engine start/stop button

Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay®

10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation system and Kia Connect (UVO)

Reversing camera system with dynamic guidelines (1.0 Mega Pixel)

Rear parking sensors

Lane Keep Assist System and Lane Follow Assist

Driver Attention Warning with leading vehicle departure warning

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with city/pedestrian and cyclist detection

Drive mode select (DCT model)

The ‘GT-Line S’ model is priced at £30,240 and comes exclusively paired with the 1.5-litre T-GDi engine and seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. Additional kit includes:

18-inch alloy wheels

Electric tilting/sliding sunroof

LED bi-function headlights

LED front fog lights

Black leather and faux suede seats with grey stitching

10-way power adjustable front seats with memory on driver’s side

Heated outer rear seats

Smart power tailgate

40:20:40 split folding rear seats with remote folding

Luggage rail system

8-speaker JBL® premium audio system

Wireless mobile phone charger

Smart Park Assist

Rear Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Safe Exit Warning

The high-performance ProCeed ‘GT’ boasts a 201bhp 1.6-litre T-GDi engine with seven-speed DCT. Costing £30,280, it has all of the equipment featured on the ‘GT-Line’ model, plus some key additional ‘GT’-specific features:

18-inch alloy wheels with red centre caps

Red insert for the front grille and rear diffuser

Twin exhausts

Black leather and faux suede seats with red stitching

D-cut leather steering with black stitching

GT Performance mode in instrument display