A new look and a range of upgrades for the Kia Ceed family

Designed, engineered, assembled, and sold in Europe

New Ceed brings increased visibility to the new Kia logo

Ceed family offers a comprehensive line-up with electrified powertrains and new connected car services

Redesigned exterior gives the car a sporty and dynamic look with a rejuvenated, contemporary design

Easier to drive thanks to the latest ADAS developments and leading powertrains including powerful Smartstream options

Full UK pricing and specifications for new Ceed, Ceed Sportswagon and ProCeed to be announced later in 2021

Kia’s best-selling Ceed range has received a range of bold and contemporary enhancements for 2021, including dynamic and athletic design accents. The Ceed five-door hatchback, Ceed Sportswagon estate and ProCeed shooting brake versions will each reveal an entirely redesigned front-end, sporty updates to the rear, restyled alloys and refreshed body colours and interior when the new models go on sale at the beginning of Q4.

The Ceed family offers one of the most comprehensive C-segment line-ups on the market, and its enduring presence in the Kia range highlights the model’s outstanding customer appeal and reputation. Long recognised for its key role in establishing the Korean brand in Europe, the Ceed range was Kia’s first car designed, engineered and built in Europe specifically to appeal to European tastes. Now contributing to 28 per cent of Kia’s European market share, the Ceed range remains a strong contender and stands confidently alongside many best-selling brands that have dominated this segment for decades.

Full UK pricing and specifications for the new Ceed line-up will be revealed shortly before the new model goes on-sale in the UK later this year.

Bold and contemporary design

A rejuvenated exterior creates a sense of vitality

From the outside, the rejuvenated exterior speaks of vitality, creating a contemporary and dynamic stance. A completely redesigned front end features Kia’s new logo, a simplified graphic of the company name that reflects the ethos ‘movement that inspires’. Special attention has been given to make each variant (including GT Line and GT versions) more unique and distinct from each other.

The iconic tiger-nose grille, which makes the Ceed a recognisable Kia, is upgraded to a black gloss finish with satin chrome upper and lower wing-shaped garnish for a sleek and modern appearance. To the sides, two large side air intakes shoot through the front bumper creating the sportier look. The ‘wing’ inspired theme repeats in other elements of the front redesign, such as the satin chrome trim on the lower air intake grille and the sweeping side garnish which extends into the front wheel arch. On the rear, to highlight the simplicity of the new Kia badge, the surface between the LED combi lamps has been smoothed out to accommodate the sleek new brand emblem. A new glossy black diffuser is added to the sporty rear bumper, which also echoes the satin chrome finish seen at the front of the car.

New headlamp designs have been introduced on all Ceed models, with full LED headlamps on ProCeed ‘GT-Line S’ and ‘GT’ versions featuring daytime running lights for added road presence and safety. Three arrow-shaped modules surround an integrated LED fog light and high/low beam modules. These daytime running lights (DRLs) also act as the Ceed’s turn signals. GT-Line variants of the five-door hatch gain newly designed LED combination lamps comprised of 48 honeycomb-shaped modules surrounded by a red frame. The multi-functional lamps are positioned into five rows, covered with tinted glass. The LEDs on certain rows light up sequentially when the driver uses the turn signals.

The side view reveals eye-catching new alloy designs across all variants in the line-up. Six striking styles are now available, three of which have been launched for the first time with this latest update: 16-inch alloys finished in silver; glossy black 17-inch alloy rims available exclusively on the GT-Line; and super sporty 18-inch alloys with red accents for GT variants.

The ProCeed GT will turn heads thanks to bespoke design upgrades, including vibrant red accents at the front, side and rear to highlight the car’s sporting prowess. The signature tiger-nose grille on this range-topping model is formed from two-shot injection moulding to create a distinctive glossy black and red finish with dark chrome upper and lower trim. To the front, the GT’s bumper displays a glossy black air intake grille with a specially developed ‘GT red’ trim at each end of the air intake grille. The sporty rear diffuser is accented by round dual exhaust tips and the distinctive new red trim. The GT now sits proudly on 18-inch dark metal alloys in a dedicated GT design with unique red wheel caps.

To further enhance the exterior updates, two new colours are added to the line-up to replace the current Copper Stone option: Orange Fusion and Machined Bronze.

A modern premium interior

Onboard the updated Ceed, the driver is instantly welcomed by chic interior décor, sophisticated soothing colours, tactile materials, and a layout designed to put all occupants at ease. The panoramic sunroof provides a connection to nature and creates a greater sense of space for occupants to feel inspired.

Seating is available in nine upholstery finishes, four of which are new with this upgrade. Choices include the black suede leather bucket seats with contrasting edge stitching in grey on GT Line and signature red on GT models. GT Line and GT models benefit from a newly designed gear knob for a modern look. DCT versions get an added touch of luxury with a perforated leather gear knob for an improved tactile experience. All DCT versions come with a glossy black PRND display panel.

The Ceed interior now blends a modern style in look and feel with premium functionality and new technology. For ProCeed GT-Line S models, a large 12.3-inch instrument cluster screen is paired with a 10.25-inch screen to further enhance driver interaction with the vehicle. Every aspect of the interior overhaul has been designed with usability in mind, such as the electronic parking brake switch and other features based around the ‘easy to use, easy to see’ principle which underlines the cabin design.

Immersive user experience

Upgraded Ceed benefits from the latest connectivity and convenience tech

Kia has invested much time and expertise into creating an inspirational, stress-free and optimal user experience for all travelling inside the new Ceed.

In the UK, the door locking system for the Ceed GT-Line and all ProCeed variants is controlled via a Smart Key, and the engine is started or stopped at the press of a button. ProCeed GT-Line S variants allow two driver profiles to be programmed into the power-adjustable memory driver’s seat, further ensuring maximum comfort and convenience. The infotainment navigation screen is paired to a JBL Premium eight-speaker sound system with Bluetooth streaming to create seamless connectivity between people and devices. On Sportswagon and ProCeed models, available convenience features enhance interactions day-to-day. These include second-row seats which fold at the touch of a button, and a smart power tailgate which detects the presence of the smart key and opens the tailgate if the person carrying the key remains behind the vehicle.

Every aspect of passenger comfort and convenience has also been considered in the Ceed interior refresh. Depending on vehicle specification, heated and ventilated front seats, plus heated rear seats, provide soothing comfort on colder days, while dual-zone auto air conditioning keeps the cabin cool in the height of summer.

Connectivity that inspires

People view their car as an extension of their interconnected lifestyle and expect various technologies to be available at the click of a button. Connectivity in the upgraded Ceed is about more than just telematics, Kia wants the driver to feel connected to the drive, to other passengers and road users around them.

Depending on grade, the driver is immediately greeted by a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster with high-resolution graphics, a choice of calming colourways, and four themes to customise the instrument cluster, including one which changes in line with the current weather conditions and the time of day. On certain grades, sitting aside this instrument screen is a frameless 10.25-inch centrally mounted display with infotainment, navigation and telematics connectivity features.

Also included in the latest facelift across the range is software allowing users to connect remotely with their car via the Kia Connect smartphone app and use various on board features to improve interaction and understanding of the vehicle. New connectivity features for the Ceed line-up include improved functionality for Bluetooth search via voice recognition, third party calendar link with navigation, valet mode to monitor the vehicle’s location when others are driving, and last mile navigation with augmented reality.

A new ‘User Profile Transfer’ feature enables users to back up their in-vehicle Kia Connect preferences via the cloud and transfer settings from one vehicle to the next. This is designed for customers who often switch between different Kia Connect equipped cars, such as fleet drivers who use pool cars, or families with more than one Kia Connect equipped vehicle in their household.

Occupants can use Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ by connecting their smartphone to the infotainment system to project their phone’s display for an improved onboard experience and shared enjoyment. To maintain connectivity on the go, rear passengers are presented with a USB charging port in the centre console.

The very latest ADAS developments

The rejuvenated Ceed range offers class-leading levels of safety, driving convenience and parking technologies thanks to its enhanced suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). They help to reduce many of the inherent hazards and stresses of driving, protecting occupants and other road users on every journey.

Safety features have been improved, such as the previous blind-spot warning, which is replaced by an active avoidance technology. When operating the turning signal to change lanes, if there is a risk of collision with a rear side vehicle, the new Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) will provide a warning. After the warning, if the risk of collision increases, BCA actively controls the vehicle to help avoid a collision.

Driver Attention Warning (DAW+) has been updated to include leading vehicle departure alert tech, which provides a visual alert on the screen to inform the driver that the vehicle in front is driving away, such as at traffic lights or in slow-moving traffic.

Other ADAS features that continue to be available on the Ceed range include: Forward collision-avoidance assist (FCA), which detects not only cars and pedestrians but also cyclists; Lane Keep Assist; Intelligent Speed Limit Warning; Manual Speed Limit Assist and High Beam Assist. Kia’s ‘see better and be seen’ ethos has informed the intricate new design of the daytime running LED headlamps with integrated LED fog lamps. Five-door hatch versions also gain sequential turn signals in the new rear LEDs unique to certain variants.ADAS technologies that provide convenience to the driver have also been added with the latest enhancements across the Ceed range.

Parking manoeuvres are enhanced with the addition of a Rear-View Monitor (RVM) with a switch to display the rear tailgate camera. When reversing into a parking space, RVM displays an image of the space to assist with parking. This has now been developed to provide an additional view via the 1.0 megapixel camera should there be a need to attach a trailer to the Ceed. Additionally, the RVM now has a switch that can be activated while driving to allow the driver to see, via the camera, what might be approaching from behind. After parking the vehicle, the Safe Exit Warning (SEW) system can alert users if an approaching vehicle is detected by the open door.

The warning for rear cross-traffic has also been upgraded to assistive technology. Rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist (RCCA) will detect if there is a risk with an oncoming vehicle to the left or right and provide a warning. After the warning, if the risk continues, RCCA automatically assists with emergency braking to prevent an incident from occurring.

Certain UK models continue to offer Lane Follow Assist (LFA) with Smart Cruise Control (SCC). LFA and SCC are designed to make motorway driving more relaxing by controlling the speed of the vehicle relative to other vehicles in front of the car.

Advanced powertrains

New powertrains combine performance with refinement and efficiency

The new Ceed range offers buyers a fully comprehensive choice of powertrain configurations, including mild-hybrid diesel engines (MHEV), with horsepower ranging from 99bhp to 201bhp. Ceed customers are also presented with a choice of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines, the 1.0- and 1.5-litre petrol and the 1.6-litre diesel powertrains all benefitting from Kia’s Smartstream technology.

Smartstream engine technology incorporates Kia’s Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) to optimise performance. CVVD also serves to improve fuel efficiency alongside a Low-Pressure Exhaust Gas Recirculation (LP-EGR) system, which returns some of the hot gases produced by the engine to the combustion chamber to reduce pumping losses and improve fuel economy.

Launched in the UK earlier in 2021, the new 1.5-litre T-GDi engine is produced in Kia’s Slovakia plant – also home to the production of the Ceed family. This new Smartstream engine, which replaces the previous 1.4-litre T-GDi, is paired either to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission (7DCT) or a six-speed manual transmission (6MT) and delivers 158bhp while offering reduced emissions. 1.6-litre diesel variants of the Ceed, delivering 134bhp, are only available as a mild-hybrid, and can be paired with either a six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT) or 7DCT.

The iMT ‘clutch-by-wire’ system contributes to the MHEV system’s enhanced fuel efficiency and lower CO2 emissions while retaining the driver engagement of a conventional manual gearbox.

GT models are presented with an exclusive 1.6-litre T-GDi engine with a unique sound. The petrol engine is mated to the 7DCT and delivers a huge 201bhp. The experience behind the wheel can be further tailored to suit the driver’s mood and road conditions via paddle-shift levers and three drive modes: Eco, Comfort and Sport modes. These each tailor throttle response, steering weight and transmission shift times to match the desired driving experience.

The renewed Ceed family will go into production at Kia’s European manufacturing plant in Žilina, Slovakia this August and will be available across Europe by Q4.

Full UK specifications and pricing will be announced shortly before sales commence in the UK later this year.