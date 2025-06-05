Steps to Take If You Breakdown on the Motorway

Breaking down on the motorway can be a daunting and dangerous experience, particularly due to the high speeds and fast-moving traffic. Knowing exactly what to do in such a situation can make a significant difference to your safety and how quickly the problem is resolved. Here are the essential steps to take if you break down on the motorway.

Stay Calm and Assess the Situation

If you notice something wrong with your vehicle, whether it’s a flat tyre, strange noises or a warning light, remain calm. Try to identify the issue quickly. The sooner you react, the more time you’ll have to move to a safer place.

Move to the Hard Shoulder

If your car is still mobile, signal and steer it onto the hard shoulder as far to the left as possible, ideally near an emergency phone. Point your wheels to the left and switch on your hazard lights to alert other drivers. If it’s dark or visibility is poor, also use your sidelights.

If you’re on a “smart motorway” without a hard shoulder, you’ll need to pull into an emergency refuge area (ERA) or the left-hand lane if there is no immediate ERA available. Switch on your hazard lights immediately.

Exit the Vehicle Safely

Once stopped, everyone should leave the vehicle from the left-hand side, away from traffic, and wait behind the safety barrier if one is available. Pets should be left in the vehicle unless it’s unsafe to do so. Never attempt to place a warning triangle on the motorway – it’s too dangerous.

Call for Help

Use your mobile phone to contact a breakdown service or walk to the nearest emergency roadside phone if it’s safe to do so. These phones are located at regular intervals and connect directly to National Highways. Be ready to describe your location; roadside markers and your vehicle’s GPS can help.

If you’re not already covered or looking for reliable assistance, consider a professional breakdown recovery service that offers quick response times and affordable rates to get you back on the road safely.

Wait in a Safe Place

Stay well away from traffic while you wait. If you’re with children, keep them close and make sure everyone stays behind the safety barrier. Keep warm using coats or blankets if it’s cold, and stay hydrated if conditions are hot. Avoid standing in front of or behind your vehicle.

Rejoin the Motorway Safely

Once help has arrived and your vehicle is fixed or recovered, only re-enter the motorway when it’s completely safe. If you’re unsure, ask the breakdown service or the police for assistance in rejoining traffic.

Prevention Is Key

While some breakdowns are unavoidable, regular vehicle maintenance can prevent many issues. Check your oil, coolant, tyres and battery before long journeys. Carrying essentials such as a warning triangle, high-vis vest, torch and power bank can be incredibly helpful in an emergency.

Breaking down on the motorway is never ideal, but being prepared and knowing what steps to take can keep you and your passengers safe. Acting quickly and wisely ensures you’re not left stranded longer than necessary.