Kia EV4 proves endurance with industry-leading battery and durability testing

The EV4 completed a 10,000-kilometre Nürburgring test under near-maximum load and hypercharging conditions

Its fourth-generation battery system showed a low level of degradation following a 110,000-kilometre accelerated public road simulation test

Battery cell balancing and thermal management enhance its long-term efficiency

Kia continues to raise the bar for EV endurance for standard-performance models with the EV4, the company’s latest all-electric compact model. Designed with durability in mind, the EV4 features innovations that ensure stable performance over long distances, challenging climates, and extended use.

The EV4’s endurance can mostly be attributed to Kia’s fourth-generation battery system. The system combines advanced thermal management with optimised coolant distribution over all cell units. These enhancements ensure that the battery operates within safe temperature levels, even under high-stress conditions. By doing so, the system ultimately extends battery life and maintains consistent performance.

Following comprehensive endurance trials, including a 110,000-kilometre European road durability test and a 10,000-kilometre Nürburgring campaign simulating 90-to-95% of the model’s maximum performance output, the EV4 showed minimal wear and sustained battery efficiency. Repeated hypercharging sessions between laps at the Nürburgring added to the potential strain on the battery system. However, the EV4 maintained impressive performance throughout.

“To provide our customers a reliable, everyday EV, we had to validate the EV4’s durability both in real-world and extreme environments,” said Stephan Hoferer, Manager Durability Development at Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center. “With the rigorous testing – from icy roads to racetracks, we’re confident the EV4 will deliver dependable performance well beyond everyday needs.”

Engineers confirmed a battery State-of-Health (SoH) of 95% after 10,000 kilometres of track testing and 110,000 kilometres of road testing, Kia’s extensive endurance testing programme proves the EV4 as a reliable, high-endurance EV for customers looking for confidence during long-term ownership.

On top of its battery performance, the EV4 benefits from regenerative braking. The system improves long-term efficiency by reducing battery strain and recapturing up to 25% of energy during deceleration. Thanks to its robust design and intelligent energy management, the EV4 is guaranteed to retain at least 70% of its battery capacity after 160,000 kilometres driven or eight years of regular use.