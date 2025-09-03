Kia EV5 in the UK: full pricing, specifications, technology and range revealed

- Kia’s latest family SUV electrifies the UK’s most popular segment
- Familiar three-grade line-up similar to EV3, EV4, EV6 and EV9
- EV5 ‘Air’ 81.4kWh from £39,295
- EV5 ‘GT-Line’ 81.4kWh from £42,595
- EV5 ‘GT-Line S’ 81.4kWh from £47,095
- Range of up to 329 miles on a single charge
- Order books open, with customer deliveries commencing later in 2025
Kia has revealed UK pricing and specifications for the EV5, a fully-electric family SUV offering space for five across two rows, a 329-mile all electric range on a single charge*, and copious levels of practicality and storage space. The EV5 range starts from £39,295, with order books now open and first customer deliveries due to start later this year.
Summary
The EV5 sits alongside Kia’s UK, European and global best-seller, the Sportage, further electrifying the UK’s most popular and fiercely competitive C-SUV vehicle segment. The new model means Kia now offers family SUVs with fully electric, plug-in hybrid, hybrid and pure internal combustion powertrains, maximising customer choice.
As with the EV3, EV4, EV6 and EV9, the Kia EV5 is offered in three generously equipped trim levels: ‘Air’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’. With each equipped with a wide variety of features, Kia aims to keep the buying process as simple and understandable as possible.
Powertrain and performance
At a glance
- Battery: 81.4kWh
- Range: Up to 329 miles (WLTP ‘combined’ cycle)
- Charging: 10-to-80% in 30 minutes (DC / fast charging), 7 hours 20 minutes (AC / slow or home charging)
- Power: 160kW / 214bhp, 0-to-62mph in 8.4 seconds, 102mph top speed
All variants of EV5 are offered with the same 81.4kWh battery pack as the EV3 and EV4. On the EV5, this enables a range of up to 329 miles on a single charge (WLTP ‘combined’ cycle).
The EV5 is powered by a single front-mounted electric motor, applying 160kW (214bhp) and 295Nm torque through the front wheels. This allows the EV5 to accelerate from 0-to-62mph in 8.4 seconds, on to a top speed of 102mph.
400V technology achieved through Kia’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture ensures charging stops, when necessary, are minimal hassle. The EV5 is able to charge from 10-to-80% in just 30 minutes** when plugged into a 150kW (minimum) DC fast charger, and in just 7 hours and 20 minutes on an 11kW AC charger (10-to-100%).
Aerodynamics
Although a family SUV with space for five, Kia’s designers have made a specific focus on aerodynamic efficiency. On the move, Active Air Flaps in the front bumper open and close automatically to optimise cooling efficiency and maximise aerodynamic performance. The EV5 also features a full body undercover, as well as wheel strakes and deflectors, to aid airflow. Wheel gaps have been reduced to aid airflow around the wheel arch and reduce drag, while the subtle rear boattail shape to the roof improves aerodynamics by reducing the size of the wake, and allows the EV5 a drag coefficient of 0.29CD (0.30CD on ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’).
Dimensions and cargo capacities
The EV5 is 1,875mm wide, 4,610mm long, 1,675mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm. Although sitting alongside the new Sportage in Kia’s SUV line-up, this makes the EV5 10mm wider, 70mm longer and 30mm taller than the Sportage, with a wheelbase 70mm longer than that of the Sportage.
The centre console offers a varying amount of storage space, totalling 16.5 litres. The upper tray, suitable for mobile phone and water bottle storage, offers 3.2 litres of storage space, the centre storage box 3.3 litres, the lower tray 5.8 litres and the sliding rear tray 4.2 litres.
The boot floor is adjustable up and down by 100mm, either maximising storage space or creating a flat loading lip. With all seats upright, the EV5’s boot capacity is 566 litres, extending to 1,650 litres with the second row folded. For charging cable storage, the EV5 also has a 44-litre under-bonnet cargo compartment (‘frunk’). The boot offers an opening width of just over 1,000mm, ideal for loading everything a family might need, such as pushchairs, luggage, or larger sports equipment.
Technology and connectivity
The Kia EV5 is equipped with a wide variety of the brand’s cutting-edge technologies as standard. This includes Kia’s new connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), integrated into the dual 12.3-inch display and infotainment screens. This allows for wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, a range of on-demand features, and a smooth and refined user experience. The EV5’s displays also integrate an additional 5.3-inch climate control touchscreen, accompanied by physical rocker switches on the centre fascia to quickly control heating and ventilation.
A customisable 12.3-inch Head-Up Display (HUD) is also offered on top-spec models and features integrated Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™.
The EV5 is one of the first Kia vehicles to integrate the brand’s AI Assistant, powered by ChatGPT. First rolled out to EV3 models, customers can use the AI chat assistant to interact with and control the vehicle’s features directly and intuitively. The integration of generative AI also makes Kia’s voice assistant even more capable. Generative AI comprehends complex contexts through natural language understanding, enabling it to converse naturally with users. Activated by saying “Hey Kia”, the AI assistant can support travel planning, suggest stop-off points and POI information, and answer FAQs regarding the owner’s manual. It can also provide entertainment, such as music recommendations, voice games, jokes and trivia questions.
Every EV5 comes equipped with Kia CarPay and Plug & Charge as standard, and free of charge. CarPay allows drives to locate and pay for parking through the vehicle’s central infotainment screen, while Plug & Charge streamlines the charging process. When the EV5 is connected to a Plug & Charge-compatible charge station, the charging session can be activated automatically with no need to authorise via charging card or app.
Kia will also offer four levels of Entertainment Packages on the EV5. When parked, these give customers access to music streaming via Amazon Music or Soundcloud, Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, casual games, and other entertainment services via the main infotainment screen. Services can be interacted with via the central infotainment screen.
Standard equipment across the EV5 line-up
As with all Kia EVs, the EV5 comes equipped as standard with a generous range of exterior and interior design features, onboard tech and practicality, and active and passive safety systems.
Exterior features
- LED headlights, DRLs, rear lights and rear fog lights
- Automatic headlight control
- Privacy glass (rear windows and tailgate)
- Heated rear window and rear spoiler
- Rain-sensing front wipers
Interior features and technology
- Heated front seats
- Heated, manually adjustable, artificial leather steering wheel
- Electric one-touch front and rear windows
- Auto-dimming rear view mirror
- Automatic air conditioning and defog system
- Start/stop button with smart entry system
- Three-screen dashboard layout
- 12.3-inch driver display
- 5.3-inch climate control touchscreen
- 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation system
- Wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, and free 7-years Kia Connect
- Bluetooth® connection
- 2x front USB-C ports (1x media and charging, 1x charging)
- 2x rear USB-C charging ports
- Six-speaker audio system
- 12V front and luggage compartment power sockets
- eCall system and OTA functionality
- Driver and front passenger sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors
Storage and practicality
- 44-litre frunk
- 60:40 split remote folding rear seats with ski hatch
- Centre console with storage box and rear centre armrest with cupholders
- LED front cabin, rear and luggage compartment lights
- Luggage compartment load cover, adjustable floor and adjustable net hooks
ADAS and driving systems
- Front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera system
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2.0 – city, pedestrian, cyclist, junction turning/crossing and Safe Exit Warning
- Highway Driving Assist 2.0 with Hands-On Detection
- Lane Keep Assist and Lane Follow Assist 2.0 with Hands-On Detection
- Smart Cruise Control 2.0 with stop/go functionality
- Intelligent Speed Limit Assist with manual speed limiter
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Safe Exit Warning and Driver Attention Warning
- Regenerative Braking Paddle Shifters with iPedal functionality
- Drive Mode Select (Normal, Eco, Sport, MyDrive, Snow)
- Electronic Stability Control and Vehicle Stability Management
- Hill-Start Assist Control with Dynamic Brake Control
Safety and security
- Height adjustable front seatbelts and all-round 3-point seatbelts with reminder
- All-round height adjustable headrests
- Front, rear, side and curtain airbags with front passenger airbag cut-off switch
- Customisable automatic door locking and unlocking
- Outer rear ISOFIX child seat top tethers and anchor fixings
- Thatcham category 2 security alarm and immobiliser
- Smart key with motion sensor
Kia EV5 ‘Air’ from £39,295
The starting point for the EV5 line-up is the ‘Air’ grade, a now-familiar entry level also seen on EV3, EV4, EV6 and EV9.
The EV5 ‘Air’ benefits from the following additions over the standard equipment:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Body coloured electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors with LED indicators
- Manual flush door handles
- Black side sills and wheel arches
- Chrome finish door garnish
- Black cloth upholstery
- Manual driver and front passenger seat adjustment
- Grey headlining
The generous list of equipment means the only option for customers to choose is the paint. EV5 ‘Air’ models feature White Pearl as standard, with four optional premium colours – Fusion Black, Lithium Silver, Magma Red and Frost Blue. These are available for an additional £675, including VAT.
Kia EV5 ‘GT-Line’ from £42,595
A step up from the entry-level trim, the EV5 ‘GT-Line’ introduces a bolder, sporty look, and is traditionally Kia’s best-selling trim level across all models in the UK.
Along with the standard equipment, the EV5 ‘GT-Line’ features:
- 19-inch alloy wheels with ‘GT-Line’ styling
- ‘GT-Line’ exterior styling
- Gloss black electrically adjustable, folding and heated door mirrors with LED indicators
- Automatic flush door handles
- LED headlights with adaptive driving beam
- Gloss black door garnish, side sills and wheel arches
- ‘GT-Line’ interior styling
- Two-tone artificial leather upholstery
- Heated outer rear seats
- Electric driver and front passenger seat adjustment with electric lumbar support
- Driver’s seat memory function
- Alloy pedals
- Smart power tailgate
- Black headlining
- Customisable ambient lighting
- Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability
- Interior 3-pin power socket
- Wireless mobile phone charger
Like the ‘Air’ variant, the EV5 ‘GT-Line’ is finished in White Pearl as standard. Fusion Black, Gravity Grey, Magma Red and Iceberg Green – a new colour for EV5 – are offered as premium options costing £675 including VAT.
Kia EV5 ‘GT-Line S’ from £47,095
Crowning the EV5 line-up is the ‘GT-Line S’ variant. The range-topper receives the same bold and sporty ‘GT’-inspired exterior and interior design.
The flagship in the line-up, the EV5 ‘GT-Line S’ benefits from the following additions over the rest of the range:
- Sunroof with tilting/sliding function
- Ventilated front seats
- Front premium relaxation seats
- Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability with adapter
- Eight-speaker Harman Kardon® premium sound system
- Active Sound Design
- Customisable Head-Up Display (HUD)
- Digital key
- Fingerprint recognition
- Front, side and rear parking sensors
- Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Remote Smart Parking Assist 2.0
- Blind-spot view monitor
- 360-degree surround view monitor
- Optional heat pump
The ‘GT-Line S’ EV5 variant is offered with the same choice of standard and premium exterior paint finishes as the ‘GT-Line’. The EV5 ‘GT-Line S’ is also available with a heat pump for an additional £900, including VAT.
Why does the Kia EV5 matter?
The Kia EV5 joins its electric siblings, the EV3, EV4, EV6 and EV9 in Kia’s bold strategy of launching nine EVs in the UK by 2027. It is Kia’s electric Sportage equivalent, and follows in the footsteps of Kia’s global, Europe and UK-wide best-seller.
|
Pricing
|
|
Kia EV5 ‘Air
|
£39,295
|
Kia EV5 ‘GT-Line’
|
£42,595
|
Kia EV5 ‘GT-Line S’
|
£47,095
|
Pricing (Entertainment Packages)
|
Name
|
Description
|
Price
|
Entertainment Standard
|
Music Streaming + YouTube
|
1 month: £7.00
|
Entertainment Plus
|
Music Streaming + YouTube + LG webOS***
|
1 month free trial
|
Entertainment Plus Wi-Fi
|
Music Streaming + YouTube + LG webOS*** (with ability to connect personal devices to the cars Wi-Fi hotspot)
|
1 month £18.00