Kia EV5 in the UK: full pricing, specifications, technology and range revealed

Kia’s latest family SUV electrifies the UK’s most popular segment

Familiar three-grade line-up similar to EV3, EV4, EV6 and EV9

EV5 ‘Air’ 81.4kWh from £39,295

EV5 ‘GT-Line’ 81.4kWh from £42,595

EV5 ‘GT-Line S’ 81.4kWh from £47,095

Range of up to 329 miles on a single charge

Order books open, with customer deliveries commencing later in 2025

Kia has revealed UK pricing and specifications for the EV5, a fully-electric family SUV offering space for five across two rows, a 329-mile all electric range on a single charge*, and copious levels of practicality and storage space. The EV5 range starts from £39,295, with order books now open and first customer deliveries due to start later this year.

Summary

The EV5 sits alongside Kia’s UK, European and global best-seller, the Sportage, further electrifying the UK’s most popular and fiercely competitive C-SUV vehicle segment. The new model means Kia now offers family SUVs with fully electric, plug-in hybrid, hybrid and pure internal combustion powertrains, maximising customer choice.

As with the EV3, EV4, EV6 and EV9, the Kia EV5 is offered in three generously equipped trim levels: ‘Air’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’. With each equipped with a wide variety of features, Kia aims to keep the buying process as simple and understandable as possible.

Powertrain and performance

At a glance

Battery: 81.4kWh

Range: Up to 329 miles (WLTP ‘combined’ cycle)

Charging: 10-to-80% in 30 minutes (DC / fast charging), 7 hours 20 minutes (AC / slow or home charging)

Power: 160kW / 214bhp, 0-to-62mph in 8.4 seconds, 102mph top speed

All variants of EV5 are offered with the same 81.4kWh battery pack as the EV3 and EV4. On the EV5, this enables a range of up to 329 miles on a single charge (WLTP ‘combined’ cycle).

The EV5 is powered by a single front-mounted electric motor, applying 160kW (214bhp) and 295Nm torque through the front wheels. This allows the EV5 to accelerate from 0-to-62mph in 8.4 seconds, on to a top speed of 102mph.

400V technology achieved through Kia’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture ensures charging stops, when necessary, are minimal hassle. The EV5 is able to charge from 10-to-80% in just 30 minutes** when plugged into a 150kW (minimum) DC fast charger, and in just 7 hours and 20 minutes on an 11kW AC charger (10-to-100%).

Aerodynamics

Although a family SUV with space for five, Kia’s designers have made a specific focus on aerodynamic efficiency. On the move, Active Air Flaps in the front bumper open and close automatically to optimise cooling efficiency and maximise aerodynamic performance. The EV5 also features a full body undercover, as well as wheel strakes and deflectors, to aid airflow. Wheel gaps have been reduced to aid airflow around the wheel arch and reduce drag, while the subtle rear boattail shape to the roof improves aerodynamics by reducing the size of the wake, and allows the EV5 a drag coefficient of 0.29C D (0.30C D on ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’).

Dimensions and cargo capacities

The EV5 is 1,875mm wide, 4,610mm long, 1,675mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm. Although sitting alongside the new Sportage in Kia’s SUV line-up, this makes the EV5 10mm wider, 70mm longer and 30mm taller than the Sportage, with a wheelbase 70mm longer than that of the Sportage.

The centre console offers a varying amount of storage space, totalling 16.5 litres. The upper tray, suitable for mobile phone and water bottle storage, offers 3.2 litres of storage space, the centre storage box 3.3 litres, the lower tray 5.8 litres and the sliding rear tray 4.2 litres.

The boot floor is adjustable up and down by 100mm, either maximising storage space or creating a flat loading lip. With all seats upright, the EV5’s boot capacity is 566 litres, extending to 1,650 litres with the second row folded. For charging cable storage, the EV5 also has a 44-litre under-bonnet cargo compartment (‘frunk’). The boot offers an opening width of just over 1,000mm, ideal for loading everything a family might need, such as pushchairs, luggage, or larger sports equipment.

Technology and connectivity

The Kia EV5 is equipped with a wide variety of the brand’s cutting-edge technologies as standard. This includes Kia’s new connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), integrated into the dual 12.3-inch display and infotainment screens. This allows for wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, a range of on-demand features, and a smooth and refined user experience. The EV5’s displays also integrate an additional 5.3-inch climate control touchscreen, accompanied by physical rocker switches on the centre fascia to quickly control heating and ventilation.

A customisable 12.3-inch Head-Up Display (HUD) is also offered on top-spec models and features integrated Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™.

The EV5 is one of the first Kia vehicles to integrate the brand’s AI Assistant, powered by ChatGPT. First rolled out to EV3 models, customers can use the AI chat assistant to interact with and control the vehicle’s features directly and intuitively. The integration of generative AI also makes Kia’s voice assistant even more capable. Generative AI comprehends complex contexts through natural language understanding, enabling it to converse naturally with users. Activated by saying “Hey Kia”, the AI assistant can support travel planning, suggest stop-off points and POI information, and answer FAQs regarding the owner’s manual. It can also provide entertainment, such as music recommendations, voice games, jokes and trivia questions.

Every EV5 comes equipped with Kia CarPay and Plug & Charge as standard, and free of charge. CarPay allows drives to locate and pay for parking through the vehicle’s central infotainment screen, while Plug & Charge streamlines the charging process. When the EV5 is connected to a Plug & Charge-compatible charge station, the charging session can be activated automatically with no need to authorise via charging card or app.

Kia will also offer four levels of Entertainment Packages on the EV5. When parked, these give customers access to music streaming via Amazon Music or Soundcloud, Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, casual games, and other entertainment services via the main infotainment screen. Services can be interacted with via the central infotainment screen.

Standard equipment across the EV5 line-up

As with all Kia EVs, the EV5 comes equipped as standard with a generous range of exterior and interior design features, onboard tech and practicality, and active and passive safety systems.

Exterior features

LED headlights, DRLs, rear lights and rear fog lights

Automatic headlight control

Privacy glass (rear windows and tailgate)

Heated rear window and rear spoiler

Rain-sensing front wipers

Interior features and technology

Heated front seats

Heated, manually adjustable, artificial leather steering wheel

Electric one-touch front and rear windows

Auto-dimming rear view mirror

Automatic air conditioning and defog system

Start/stop button with smart entry system

Three-screen dashboard layout 12.3-inch driver display 5.3-inch climate control touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation system

Wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, and free 7-years Kia Connect

Bluetooth® connection

2x front USB-C ports (1x media and charging, 1x charging)

2x rear USB-C charging ports

Six-speaker audio system

12V front and luggage compartment power sockets

eCall system and OTA functionality

Driver and front passenger sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors

Storage and practicality

44-litre frunk

60:40 split remote folding rear seats with ski hatch

Centre console with storage box and rear centre armrest with cupholders

LED front cabin, rear and luggage compartment lights

Luggage compartment load cover, adjustable floor and adjustable net hooks

ADAS and driving systems

Front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera system

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2.0 – city, pedestrian, cyclist, junction turning/crossing and Safe Exit Warning

Highway Driving Assist 2.0 with Hands-On Detection

Lane Keep Assist and Lane Follow Assist 2.0 with Hands-On Detection

Smart Cruise Control 2.0 with stop/go functionality

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist with manual speed limiter

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Safe Exit Warning and Driver Attention Warning

Regenerative Braking Paddle Shifters with iPedal functionality

Drive Mode Select (Normal, Eco, Sport, MyDrive, Snow)

Electronic Stability Control and Vehicle Stability Management

Hill-Start Assist Control with Dynamic Brake Control

Safety and security

Height adjustable front seatbelts and all-round 3-point seatbelts with reminder

All-round height adjustable headrests

Front, rear, side and curtain airbags with front passenger airbag cut-off switch

Customisable automatic door locking and unlocking

Outer rear ISOFIX child seat top tethers and anchor fixings

Thatcham category 2 security alarm and immobiliser

Smart key with motion sensor

Kia EV5 ‘Air’ from £39,295

The starting point for the EV5 line-up is the ‘Air’ grade, a now-familiar entry level also seen on EV3, EV4, EV6 and EV9.

The EV5 ‘Air’ benefits from the following additions over the standard equipment:

18-inch alloy wheels

Body coloured electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors with LED indicators

Manual flush door handles

Black side sills and wheel arches

Chrome finish door garnish

Black cloth upholstery

Manual driver and front passenger seat adjustment

Grey headlining

The generous list of equipment means the only option for customers to choose is the paint. EV5 ‘Air’ models feature White Pearl as standard, with four optional premium colours – Fusion Black, Lithium Silver, Magma Red and Frost Blue. These are available for an additional £675, including VAT.

Kia EV5 ‘GT-Line’ from £42,595

A step up from the entry-level trim, the EV5 ‘GT-Line’ introduces a bolder, sporty look, and is traditionally Kia’s best-selling trim level across all models in the UK.

Along with the standard equipment, the EV5 ‘GT-Line’ features:

19-inch alloy wheels with ‘GT-Line’ styling

‘GT-Line’ exterior styling

Gloss black electrically adjustable, folding and heated door mirrors with LED indicators

Automatic flush door handles

LED headlights with adaptive driving beam

Gloss black door garnish, side sills and wheel arches

‘GT-Line’ interior styling

Two-tone artificial leather upholstery

Heated outer rear seats

Electric driver and front passenger seat adjustment with electric lumbar support

Driver’s seat memory function

Alloy pedals

Smart power tailgate

Black headlining

Customisable ambient lighting

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability

Interior 3-pin power socket

Wireless mobile phone charger

Like the ‘Air’ variant, the EV5 ‘GT-Line’ is finished in White Pearl as standard. Fusion Black, Gravity Grey, Magma Red and Iceberg Green – a new colour for EV5 – are offered as premium options costing £675 including VAT.

Kia EV5 ‘GT-Line S’ from £47,095

Crowning the EV5 line-up is the ‘GT-Line S’ variant. The range-topper receives the same bold and sporty ‘GT’-inspired exterior and interior design.

The flagship in the line-up, the EV5 ‘GT-Line S’ benefits from the following additions over the rest of the range:

Sunroof with tilting/sliding function

Ventilated front seats

Front premium relaxation seats

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability with adapter

Eight-speaker Harman Kardon® premium sound system

Active Sound Design

Customisable Head-Up Display (HUD)

Digital key

Fingerprint recognition

Front, side and rear parking sensors

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist

Remote Smart Parking Assist 2.0

Blind-spot view monitor

360-degree surround view monitor

Optional heat pump

The ‘GT-Line S’ EV5 variant is offered with the same choice of standard and premium exterior paint finishes as the ‘GT-Line’. The EV5 ‘GT-Line S’ is also available with a heat pump for an additional £900, including VAT.

Why does the Kia EV5 matter?

The Kia EV5 joins its electric siblings, the EV3, EV4, EV6 and EV9 in Kia’s bold strategy of launching nine EVs in the UK by 2027. It is Kia’s electric Sportage equivalent, and follows in the footsteps of Kia’s global, Europe and UK-wide best-seller.

Pricing Kia EV5 ‘Air £39,295 Kia EV5 ‘GT-Line’ £42,595 Kia EV5 ‘GT-Line S’ £47,095

Pricing (Entertainment Packages) Name Description Price Entertainment Standard Music Streaming + YouTube 1 month: £7.00

12 months: £74.00 Entertainment Plus Music Streaming + YouTube + LG webOS*** 1 month free trial

1 month: £8.00

12 months: £84.00 Entertainment Plus Wi-Fi Music Streaming + YouTube + LG webOS*** (with ability to connect personal devices to the cars Wi-Fi hotspot) 1 month £18.00

12 months: £179.00