The Glasshouse to host special one-off Fringe events as The Mercury Prize comes to Newcastle

The Glasshouse International Centre for Music will play a key role in this year’s Mercury Fringe, a week-long celebration of music across the North East in the run-up to the Mercury Prize in Newcastle this October.

As part of the programme, The Glasshouse will host two special events. On Monday 13 October, Tim Burgess’ Listening Party teams up with Tyneside’s Lanterns on the Lake, to revisit their Mercury Prize-nominated album Spook the Herd. Beginning online, Tim’s Listening Parties have since become a festival favourite, an award-winning radio show and a chart-topping podcast.

On Tuesday 14 October, BBC Introducing From The Glasshouse: Generator x Mercury Fringe Special invites audiences to discover their next favourite artist. This special edition features three rising artists: ERNIE, Nadedja, and Isabel Maria. reflecting The Glasshouse’s commitment to supporting breakthrough talent who could one day join the ranks of Mercury Prize nominees and winners.

The Glasshouse is no stranger to Mercury success. Across its autumn programme, audiences will be able to experience a line-up of artists connected to the Prize:

Black Country, New Road, Mercury nominees in 2021, perform on Saturday 20 September, bringing songs from their latest release Forever Howlong.

Rufus Wainwright, who contributed to Antony and the Johnsons’ I Am A Bird Now (Mercury winner 2005), brings Want Symphonic with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra to Gateshead on Sunday 21 September.

Cate Le Bon, nominated in 2019, plays The Glasshouse on Wednesday 15 October, performing music from her acclaimed seventh album Michelangelo Dying.

Kathryn Williams, shortlisted in 2000, returns on Thursday 30 October with Mystery Park, her 17th album.

The Amy Winehouse Band, led by her Musical Director Dale Davis, bring the music of the double nominee (2004 and 2007) to life on Friday 28 November, complete with rare footage and on-screen visuals.

Kate Rusby, nominated in 1999, performs her festive show Christmas is Merry on Saturday 13 December.

Wendy Smith, Creative Director of The Glasshouse, said:

“The Mercury Prize is one of the most exciting platforms for creativity in the UK and we are proud to be part of the Mercury Fringe as it comes to our region for the first time. At The Glasshouse we champion artists at every stage of their careers, from emerging musicians on our Artist Development programmes to world-renowned performers. Hosting events alongside Generator and welcoming so many Mercury-linked artists this season shows the incredible range of music that lives here in the North East.”

The Mercury Fringe builds on the success of the MOBO Fringe earlier this year, bringing fresh focus to the North East as a music region. With iconic venues, vibrant grassroots scenes and audiences passionate about discovering new music, the area is increasingly recognised as one of the UK’s most exciting places for live music.

The Mercury Prize itself takes place at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Thursday 16 October, with live performances from the shortlisted artists.