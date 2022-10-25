Fast, friendly and efficient service – use the app to view, book and manage rentals

Simply download and install the app, create an account and you’re ready to book a vehicle, saving time at a rental desk

Large selection of vehicles, from Picanto to Sorento, including eco and all-electric models available

Flexible rental periods

Fully digitised process with competitive pricing, ensuring rapid booking, collection and return

Kia UK Limited has expanded its Kia Rental service, with a new digital app to revolutionise and streamline the car rental experience.

Kia is paving the way for smart short-term car hire – offering hourly, daily and weekly hire periods – with the new Kia Rental app that simplifies, digitises and automates almost the entire rental process.

The app is available across both the Apple App Store for iOS and Google Play Store for Android devices.

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/kia-rental/id1589237142

Google: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.driverse.kiarental.develop

The app allows customers to view, book and manage rentals, as well as sign digital rental agreements – all with the reassurance that they’ll hire the exact vehicle they choose to drive. Customers can choose from Kia’s award-winning model range whether it’s Kia’s smallest car, the Picanto, or the biggest, the Sorento. A selection of eco and all-electric vehicles are also available, allowing customers to take zero-emission trips away or visit urban centres without incurring emissions-related charges.

Using the app, customers can easily see whether a vehicle is automatic or manual, with factory-fitted satellite navigation available across most cars.

Each of the participating Kia dealerships determine the makeup of their own individual rental fleet, with short holding periods and high preparation levels, the customer experience is similar to driving a new car. Currently, only select Kia dealerships offer Kia Rental with more scheduled to offer the service next year. Customers should download the Kia Rental app or visit the Kia website to find their nearest Kia Rental location. Kia Rental offers customers access to rental vehicles in some areas that are not covered by traditional car rental services.

New customers can register within minutes using state-of-the-art secure in-app software. First time setup includes a real-time DVLA driver licence and identity check that uses facial recognition algorithms, the phone’s camera and a secure and encrypted connection to help prevent fraud.

Once logged in, users can select desired dates and search for available rental cars from their nearest Kia dealership. Only available cars can be booked, offering reassurance to customers that they’ll get what they booked.

It couldn’t be easier to collect a car. Simply turn up, park for free, pay and be given the keys, saving precious minutes and allowing customers to get on their way as quickly as possible. The entire checkout process has been automated and is completed within the app. Customers are directed to take photos of various angles of the rental car, noting any existing damage. The app will also show mileage and fuel remaining, ensuring complete transparency – with most rentals available on a like-for-like fuel returns policy. Following this quick process, the digital rental agreement can then be signed and submitted using the app, helping to reduce paperwork and minimise paper waste.

To return a car, customers should simply return it to the dealership where it was collected and hand over the keys.

Managing partner of the Kia Rental programme for the past eight years, Nexus Business Solutions developed the app alongside Kia to take the customer mobility journey to the next level through the use of its inhouse technology and in-line with both company’s mobility strategies.

Kia has been a long-term supporter of the rental car market, having first introduced Kia Rental at dealerships in October 2014, available to both retail and fleet/business customers.

John Hargreaves, General Manager for Fleet and Remarketing at Kia UK, commented: “Since even before its launch in late 2014, Kia Rental has attracted some dedicated retail and fleet customers because of the quality of service. The new app is designed to streamline the process even further and get rid of the usual time-consuming processes associated with renting cars. We want this to be as simple as possible for customers.

“Whether it is for a job-need, to try out a new model or take a larger car on a family trip, Kia Rental offers a truly flexible service.”

To find out more about Kia Rental, visit: https://www.kia.com/uk/business/rental/