Kia reveals full UK pricing and specifications for K4

Kia K4 sold alongside fully electric EV4, giving customers choice of petrol or electric family hatchbacks

Three-grade line-up for K4: ‘Pure’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’

Three petrol engines available across the line-up, from 113 to 177bhp

Priced from just £25,995 – significantly undercutting established rivals

Order books now open, with customer deliveries from Q4 2025

Kia has revealed full UK pricing and specifications for the hotly anticipated K4, the brand’s all-new petrol powered family hatchback. From today, the K4 will be sold alongside the fully electric Kia EV4 range and XCeed crossover, giving customers a choice of petrol or electric C-segment family cars in multiple bodystyles for the first time.

The Kia K4 range starts from just £25,995 in the UK, significantly undercutting established rivals, while offering a more generous specification, Kia’s seven-year warranty and established reputation for quality. All models are also fitted with fully independent suspension, even in entry-level form, unlike certain other models in the family hatchback segment. The result is a car which handles keenly and rides comfortably relative to its rivals, while imbuing drivers with a sense of confidence and stability at the wheel.

As with the new Sportage and Picanto, the K4 is available in a choice of three different specification levels: ‘Pure’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’. With each variant equipped with a wide range of features, the Kia K4 buying process is as simple and understandable as possible – the only ‘optional extra’ is premium paint.

Order books are now open for the K4, with first UK customer deliveries due to start later this year.

Engines and performance

At a glance

Three petrol engine options offered across the K4 line-up: ‘Pure’: 1.0-litre T-GDi 48V (113bhp) ‘GT-Line’: 1.0-litre T-GDi 48V (113bhp) or 1.6-litre T-GDi (147bhp) ‘GT-Line S’: 1.0-litre T-GDi 48V (113bhp) or 1.6-litre T-GDi (177bhp)

Six-speed manual (6MT) gearbox is standard on ‘Pure’ models, with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (7DCT) option. DCT is standard on ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’

The K4 is available with a choice of three different engines, depending on grade, offering customers a range of options for on-road performance.

Standard across every variant in the line-up is a 1.0-litre turbocharged direct injection (T-GDi) engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. This engine produces peak power of 113bhp at 6,000rpm and 200Nm torque (147.5lb ft) from 2,000-3,000 rpm. It enables the K4 to accelerate from 0-to-62mph in 12.2 seconds (6MT) or 12.3 seconds (7DCT), on to a top speed of 115mph.

Mid-specification ‘GT-Line’ variants are sold as standard with the 1.0-litre T-GDi 48V engine with DCT. A larger, more powerful 1.6-litre T-GDi engine is also available, producing 147bhp from 4,500-6,000rpm, and 250Nm (184lb ft) across 1,500-4,000rpm. This engine, paired with a DCT, means 0-to-62mph acceleration of 9.1 seconds and a top speed of 128mph.

Top-specification ‘GT-Line S’ models are available with the same 1.0-litre T-GDi 48V engine and DCT. Additionally, ‘GT-Line S’ customers can also choose the most powerful engine in the K4 line-up, an optional 1.6-litre T-GDi producing 177bhp at 6,000 rpm, and 265Nm (195lb ft) across a wide 1,500-4,500rpm rev range. Also paired with a DCT, this version of the K4 can accelerate from 0-to-62mph in 8.4 seconds, on to a top speed of 128mph.

Pricing

From launch, the K4 brings Kia’s reputation for great value. It offers incredibly competitive on-the-road pricing which undercuts many of its more established rivals.

‘Pure’

1.0-litre T-GDi 48V (113bhp) manual: £25,995

1.0-litre T-GDi 48V (113bhp) DCT: £27,495

‘GT-Line’

1.0-litre T-GDi 48V (113bhp) DCT: £29,995

1.6-litre T-GDi (147bhp) DCT: £31,295

‘GT-Line S’

1.0-litre T-GDi 48V (113bhp) DCT: £33,995

1.6-litre T-GDi (177bhp) DCT: £36,195

All models are offered with a White Pearl paint finish as standard, at no additional cost.

Generous standard equipment across the K4 range

While the Kia K4 offers outstanding value in its class, it nevertheless follows the same well-trodden path as other Kia models. It is equipped as standard with a generous range of exterior and interior design features, onboard tech and practicality, and active and passive safety systems.

Exterior features

LED headlights, DRLs, rear lights and rear fog lights

Automatic headlight control

Heated rear window, rear spoiler and rear wiper

Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors

Rain-sensing front wipers

Interior features and technology

Manually adjustable, artificial leather steering wheel

Electric one-touch driver’s window, electric front and rear windows

Auto-dimming rear view mirror

Automatic air conditioning and defog system

Three-screen dashboard layout 12.3-inch driver display 5.3-inch climate control touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation system

Wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, and free 7-years Kia Connect

Bluetooth® connection

3x front USB-C ports (1x media and charging, 2x charging)

2x rear USB-C charging ports

Six-speaker audio system

12V front power sockets

eCall system and OTA functionality

Driver and front passenger sun visors with vanity, illuminated driver vanity mirror

Storage and practicality

60:40 split remote folding rear seats with ski hatch

Centre console with storage box

LED front cabin, rear and luggage compartment lights

Luggage compartment load cover, adjustable floor and net hooks

ADAS and driving systems

Rear parking sensors with reversing camera system

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5

Lane Keep Assist and Lane Follow Assist 1.0

Cruise Control

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist with manual speed limiter

Drive Mode Select (Normal, Eco, Sport)

ABS, Electronic Stability Control and Vehicle Stability Management

Hill-Start Assist Control

Rear Occupant Alert

Safety and security

Height adjustable front seatbelts and all-round 3-point seatbelts with reminder

All-round height adjustable headrests

Front, rear and side airbags with front passenger airbag cut-off switch

Outer rear ISOFIX child seat top tethers and anchor fixings, manual child lock

Central locking

Thatcham category 2 security alarm and immobiliser

Kia K4 ‘Pure’ from £25,995

The entry-point into the Kia K4 line-up, the ‘Pure’ model nevertheless offers a comprehensive equipment list. In addition to whole-range features, the K4 ‘Pure’ features:

16-inch alloy wheels

Body-coloured door mirrors and bumpers

Silver window surround

Onyx Black cloth upholstery

Manual seat adjustment, driver and front passenger

Grey headlining

‘Pure’ models are also sold as standard with White Pearl. Four premium colours are also available for £620: Midnight Black, Fiery Red, Steel Grey and Azure Blue.

The standard model features a six-speed manual transmission. Customers can choose an optional DCT, bringing the entry price to £27,495 on-the-road.

Kia K4 ‘GT-Line’ from £29,995

A step up from the entry-level trim, the K4 ‘GT-Line’ brings with it the bolder, sportier look that is associated with Kia’s best-selling grade across all models in the UK. Along with the standard equipment, the K4 ‘GT-Line’ features:

17-inch alloy wheels

‘GT-Line’ exterior and interior styling

Gloss black folding door mirrors with LED indicators

Gloss black radiator grille and side sills

Privacy glass for rear windows and tailgate

Black and grey artificial leather upholstery

Electric driver’s seat adjustment

Driver lumbar support

Front heated seats

Three-spoke steering wheel

Alloy pedals

Black headlining

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

‘GT-Line’ models are offered with the same standard and optional paint finishes as ‘Pure’ variants, with two additional ‘GT-Line’-exclusive colourways available: Sparkling Yellow and Moonlight Mint.

If customers opt for the ‘GT-Line’ with the 1.6-litre powertrain, this brings the on-the-road price to £31,295.

Kia K4 ‘GT-Line S’ from £33,995

The pinnacle of the K4 line-up, ‘GT-Line S’ models feature a series of additional features, above and beyond other variants in the range:

18-inch alloy wheels (‘GT-Line S’ 1.6-T-GDi models only)

Black artificial leather upholstery with white highlights

Sunroof with tilting and sliding function

Front ventilated seats

Heated outer rear seats

Heated steering wheel

Start/Stop button with smart entry system

Eight-speaker Harman Kardon® premium sound system

Wireless smartphone charger

Digital Key 2.0

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2.0

‘GT-Line S’ models are available with the same standard and optional paint finishes as ‘GT-Line’ variants.

The K4 ‘GT-Line S’ with the 177bhp 1.6-litre powertrain crowns the line-up, costing £36,195 on-the-road.

Servicing and warranty

All Kia K4 variants are sold as standard with Kia’s seven-year/100,000-mile warranty, with service intervals of 12 months or 10,000 miles (whichever comes sooner).

Dimensions and capacities

Length 4,430mm Width 1,850mm Height 1,435mm Wheelbase 2,720mm Fuel tank 47 litres Cargo capacity 438 litres (328 litres on mild hybrid) Cargo capacity, rear seats folded 1,217 litres (1,107 litres on mild hybrid)