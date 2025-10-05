Kia reveals full UK pricing and specifications for updated Stonic

New Kia Stonic priced from £21,795 (on-the-road)

Three-grade line-up: ‘Pure’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’

1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine in all variants, with 48-volt mild hybrid technology on ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ versions

Significant exterior, interior and technological overhaul

Order books now open, with customer deliveries from later in Q4 2025

Kia UK has announced pricing and specifications for the new Kia Stonic, the brand’s popular B-segment crossover. Order books for the heavily updated model open today (1 October 2025), with first customer deliveries commencing later in Q4 2025.

In 2025, the new Stonic has undergone a significant second update. It first received a mild facelift in 2020, along with the introduction of ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ grades for the first time. This second update sees the Stonic receive a major exterior and interior redesign, bringing it in line with Kia’s latest electric and petrol models. It also brings plenty of technological enhancements with it, introducing new technologies to the small car segment.

The new Stonic range starts from just £21,795 in the UK, making it one of the most affordable entry points to the Kia line-up in the UK, second only to the Picanto. A new three-tier specification structure, consisting of ‘Pure’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ grades, simplifies the Stonic line-up, and echoes the changes already seen on Picanto, XCeed and Sportage model families. With each variant equipped with a wide range of features, the Kia Stonic buying process is as simple and understandable as possible. The only ‘optional extra’ is premium paint.

Engines and performance

At a glance

1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine offered across all grades

‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ equipped as standard with 48-volt mild hybrid assistance

Six-speed manual (6MT) standard on ‘Pure’ and ‘GT-Line’ models, with optional seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (7DCT). 7DCT standard on ‘GT-Line S’

Keeping the browsing experience simple, the Kia Stonic is available with a single, 1.0-litre turbocharged gasoline direct injection (T-GDi) petrol engine across the line-up. The ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ variants benefit from 48-volt (48V) mild hybrid battery assistance and a boost in total power output.

In its purest form, the 1.0-litre T-GDi engine produces peak power of 98bhp at 6,000rpm, and 172Nm torque at 3,500rpm (200Nm on 7DCT variants). It enables the new Stonic to accelerate from 0-62mph in 11 seconds (6MT) or 12.1 seconds (7DCT), and on to a top speed of 111mph.

The new Stonic ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ come equipped as standard with 48V mild hybrid technology, paired with a slightly more powerful version of the 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine. For ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ versions, the engine’s peak power output is boosted to 113bhp at 6,000rpm, while torque remains the same – 172Nm on 6MT, and 200Nm on 7DCT. The Stonic MHEV can accelerate form 0-62mph in 10.7 seconds (6MT) or 10.8 seconds (7DCT), on to a slightly higher top speed of 113mph.

All Kia Stonic variants are front-wheel drive.

Pricing

The new Stonic retains Kia’s reputation for great value, offering competitive on-the-road pricing which undercuts many of its rivals.

‘Pure’

1.0-litre T-GDi (98bhp) 6MT: £21,795

1.0-litre T-GDi (98bhp) 7DCT: £22,795

‘GT-Line’

1.0-litre T-GDi 48V (113bhp) 6MT: £24,595

1.0-litre T-GDi 48V (113bhp) 7DCT: £25,595

‘GT-Line S’

1.0-litre T-GDi 48V (113bhp) 7DCT: £28,295

All models are offered with a White Pearl paint finish as standard, at no additional cost. Additional premium paint finishes – the only option offered with the car – are available for £600.

Generous standard equipment across the new Stonic range

While the Kia Stonic offers outstanding value in its class, it nevertheless follows the same well-trodden path as other Kia models. It is equipped as standard with a generous range of exterior and interior design features, onboard tech and practicality, and active and passive safety systems.

Standard equipment across the Stonic line-up

LED DRLs and high mounted brake light

Front and rear fog lights

Automatic headlight control

Black- and body-coloured bumpers with gloss black radiator grille

Black side sills and wheel arches

Roof rails, rear spoiler and front and rear skid plates

Heated rear window, rear spoiler and rear wiper

Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors

Rear wiper

Manually adjustable, artificial leather steering wheel

Electric front and rear windows

Manual driver and front passenger seat adjustment

12.3-inch touchscreen navigation

4.2-inch driver display screen

Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, and free 7-years Kia Connect

Bluetooth® connection

1x USB-C port for media connection

1x rear USB-C charging port

Six-speaker audio system

12V front power socket

eCall system and OTA functionality

Driver and front passenger sun visors with vanity mirrors

60:40 split folding rear seats

Centre console with storage box

Front cabin, rear and luggage compartment lights

Sunglasses case and glovebox

Luggage compartment parcel shelf and net hooks

Front and rear door storage

Tyre mobility kit

Rear parking sensors with reversing camera system

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5

Lane Keep Assist and Lane Follow Assist 1.0

Cruise Control

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist with manual speed limiter

Driver Attention Warning

Rear Occupant Alert

Drive Mode Select (Normal, Eco, Sport) (7DCT only)

ABS, Electronic Stability Control and Vehicle Stability Management

Hill-Start Assist Control

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Height adjustable front seatbelts and all-round 3-point seatbelts with reminder

All-round height adjustable headrests

Front, rear, side and curtain airbags with front passenger airbag cut-off switch

Outer rear ISOFIX child seat top tethers and anchor fixings

Central locking

Thatcham category 2 security alarm and immobiliser

Locking wheel nuts

Visible VIN

New Kia Stonic ‘Pure’ from £21,795

The entry-point into the new Stonic line-up, the ‘Pure’ model nevertheless offers a comprehensive equipment list. In addition to whole-range features, the Stonic ‘Pure’ features:

16-inch alloy wheels

Halogen headlights and bulb rear lights

Front fog lights

Body-coloured door mirrors

Speed variable front wipers

Black cloth seat upholstery

Two-spoke artificial leather steering wheel

Manual air conditioning

Grey headlining

‘Pure’ models are also sold as standard with White Pearl. Five premium colours are also available for £600: Midnight Black, Blaze Red, Silver Frost, Smokey Blue and Astro Grey.

The standard model features a six-speed manual transmission. Customers can choose an optional DCT, bringing the entry price to £22,795 on-the-road.

New Kia Stonic ‘GT-Line’ from £24,595

A step up from the entry-level trim, the new Stonic ‘GT-Line’ brings with it the bolder, sportier look that is associated with Kia’s best-selling trim level across all models in the UK. Along with the standard equipment, the Stonic ‘GT-Line’ features:

17-inch alloy wheels

‘GT-Line’ exterior and interior styling

Three-spoke artificial leather steering wheel

LED headlights, rear lights and front fog lights

Gloss black folding door mirrors with LED indicators

Gloss black radiator grille and side sills

Black window surround

Privacy glass for rear windows and tailgate

Solar glass

Rain sensing front wipers

Black cloth and artificial leather upholstery

Automatic air conditioning

Alloy pedals

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

‘GT-Line’ models are offered with the same standard paint finish as ‘Pure’ variants, with five premium paint options available for £600: Midnight Black, Blaze Red and Astro Grey, as on ‘Pure’, plus Yacht Blue and Adventurous Green.

The standard model features a six-speed manual transmission. Customers can choose an optional DCT, bringing the entry price to £25,595 on-the-road.

New Kia Stonic ‘GT-Line S’ from £28,295

The pinnacle of the new Stonic line-up, the ‘GT-Line S’ features a series of additional features, above and beyond other variants in the range:

Sunroof with tilting/sliding function

Heated front seats and steering wheel

Start/stop button with smart entry system

Auto-dimming rear view mirror

Illuminated driver and front passenger vanity mirrors

Customisable ambient lighting

1x USB-C front passenger charging port

12.3-inch driver display screen

Wireless 15W mobile phone charger

Digital key

Front and rear parking sensors

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 – city, pedestrian, cyclist, junction turning

Highway Driving Assist 1.0

Smart Cruise Control with stop/go functionality

Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

‘GT-Line S’ models are available with the same standard and optional paint finishes as ‘GT-Line’ variants.

Servicing and warranty

All Kia Stonic variants are sold as standard with Kia’s seven-year/100,000-mile warranty, with service intervals of 12 months or 10,000 miles (whichever comes sooner).

Dimensions and capacities

Length 4,165mm Width 1,760mm Height 1,500mm (1,520mm on ‘GT-Line / S’) Wheelbase 2,580mm Fuel tank 45 litres Cargo capacity 352 litres Cargo capacity, rear seats folded 1,155 litres