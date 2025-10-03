Kia reveals full UK pricing and specifications for updated Stonic

- New Kia Stonic priced from £21,795 (on-the-road)
- Three-grade line-up: ‘Pure’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’
- 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine in all variants, with 48-volt mild hybrid technology on ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ versions
- Significant exterior, interior and technological overhaul
- Order books now open, with customer deliveries from later in Q4 2025
Kia UK has announced pricing and specifications for the new Kia Stonic, the brand’s popular B-segment crossover. Order books for the heavily updated model open today (1 October 2025), with first customer deliveries commencing later in Q4 2025.
In 2025, the new Stonic has undergone a significant second update. It first received a mild facelift in 2020, along with the introduction of ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ grades for the first time. This second update sees the Stonic receive a major exterior and interior redesign, bringing it in line with Kia’s latest electric and petrol models. It also brings plenty of technological enhancements with it, introducing new technologies to the small car segment.
The new Stonic range starts from just £21,795 in the UK, making it one of the most affordable entry points to the Kia line-up in the UK, second only to the Picanto. A new three-tier specification structure, consisting of ‘Pure’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ grades, simplifies the Stonic line-up, and echoes the changes already seen on Picanto, XCeed and Sportage model families. With each variant equipped with a wide range of features, the Kia Stonic buying process is as simple and understandable as possible. The only ‘optional extra’ is premium paint.
Engines and performance
At a glance
- 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine offered across all grades
- ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ equipped as standard with 48-volt mild hybrid assistance
- Six-speed manual (6MT) standard on ‘Pure’ and ‘GT-Line’ models, with optional seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (7DCT). 7DCT standard on ‘GT-Line S’
Keeping the browsing experience simple, the Kia Stonic is available with a single, 1.0-litre turbocharged gasoline direct injection (T-GDi) petrol engine across the line-up. The ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ variants benefit from 48-volt (48V) mild hybrid battery assistance and a boost in total power output.
In its purest form, the 1.0-litre T-GDi engine produces peak power of 98bhp at 6,000rpm, and 172Nm torque at 3,500rpm (200Nm on 7DCT variants). It enables the new Stonic to accelerate from 0-62mph in 11 seconds (6MT) or 12.1 seconds (7DCT), and on to a top speed of 111mph.
The new Stonic ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ come equipped as standard with 48V mild hybrid technology, paired with a slightly more powerful version of the 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine. For ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ versions, the engine’s peak power output is boosted to 113bhp at 6,000rpm, while torque remains the same – 172Nm on 6MT, and 200Nm on 7DCT. The Stonic MHEV can accelerate form 0-62mph in 10.7 seconds (6MT) or 10.8 seconds (7DCT), on to a slightly higher top speed of 113mph.
All Kia Stonic variants are front-wheel drive.
Pricing
The new Stonic retains Kia’s reputation for great value, offering competitive on-the-road pricing which undercuts many of its rivals.
‘Pure’
- 1.0-litre T-GDi (98bhp) 6MT: £21,795
- 1.0-litre T-GDi (98bhp) 7DCT: £22,795
‘GT-Line’
- 1.0-litre T-GDi 48V (113bhp) 6MT: £24,595
- 1.0-litre T-GDi 48V (113bhp) 7DCT: £25,595
‘GT-Line S’
- 1.0-litre T-GDi 48V (113bhp) 7DCT: £28,295
All models are offered with a White Pearl paint finish as standard, at no additional cost. Additional premium paint finishes – the only option offered with the car – are available for £600.
Generous standard equipment across the new Stonic range
While the Kia Stonic offers outstanding value in its class, it nevertheless follows the same well-trodden path as other Kia models. It is equipped as standard with a generous range of exterior and interior design features, onboard tech and practicality, and active and passive safety systems.
Standard equipment across the Stonic line-up
- LED DRLs and high mounted brake light
- Front and rear fog lights
- Automatic headlight control
- Black- and body-coloured bumpers with gloss black radiator grille
- Black side sills and wheel arches
- Roof rails, rear spoiler and front and rear skid plates
- Heated rear window, rear spoiler and rear wiper
- Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors
- Rear wiper
- Manually adjustable, artificial leather steering wheel
- Electric front and rear windows
- Manual driver and front passenger seat adjustment
- 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation
- 4.2-inch driver display screen
- Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, and free 7-years Kia Connect
- Bluetooth® connection
- 1x USB-C port for media connection
- 1x rear USB-C charging port
- Six-speaker audio system
- 12V front power socket
- eCall system and OTA functionality
- Driver and front passenger sun visors with vanity mirrors
- 60:40 split folding rear seats
- Centre console with storage box
- Front cabin, rear and luggage compartment lights
- Sunglasses case and glovebox
- Luggage compartment parcel shelf and net hooks
- Front and rear door storage
- Tyre mobility kit
- Rear parking sensors with reversing camera system
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5
- Lane Keep Assist and Lane Follow Assist 1.0
- Cruise Control
- Intelligent Speed Limit Assist with manual speed limiter
- Driver Attention Warning
- Rear Occupant Alert
- Drive Mode Select (Normal, Eco, Sport) (7DCT only)
- ABS, Electronic Stability Control and Vehicle Stability Management
- Hill-Start Assist Control
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Height adjustable front seatbelts and all-round 3-point seatbelts with reminder
- All-round height adjustable headrests
- Front, rear, side and curtain airbags with front passenger airbag cut-off switch
- Outer rear ISOFIX child seat top tethers and anchor fixings
- Central locking
- Thatcham category 2 security alarm and immobiliser
- Locking wheel nuts
- Visible VIN
New Kia Stonic ‘Pure’ from £21,795
The entry-point into the new Stonic line-up, the ‘Pure’ model nevertheless offers a comprehensive equipment list. In addition to whole-range features, the Stonic ‘Pure’ features:
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Halogen headlights and bulb rear lights
- Front fog lights
- Body-coloured door mirrors
- Speed variable front wipers
- Black cloth seat upholstery
- Two-spoke artificial leather steering wheel
- Manual air conditioning
- Grey headlining
‘Pure’ models are also sold as standard with White Pearl. Five premium colours are also available for £600: Midnight Black, Blaze Red, Silver Frost, Smokey Blue and Astro Grey.
The standard model features a six-speed manual transmission. Customers can choose an optional DCT, bringing the entry price to £22,795 on-the-road.
New Kia Stonic ‘GT-Line’ from £24,595
A step up from the entry-level trim, the new Stonic ‘GT-Line’ brings with it the bolder, sportier look that is associated with Kia’s best-selling trim level across all models in the UK. Along with the standard equipment, the Stonic ‘GT-Line’ features:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- ‘GT-Line’ exterior and interior styling
- Three-spoke artificial leather steering wheel
- LED headlights, rear lights and front fog lights
- Gloss black folding door mirrors with LED indicators
- Gloss black radiator grille and side sills
- Black window surround
- Privacy glass for rear windows and tailgate
- Solar glass
- Rain sensing front wipers
- Black cloth and artificial leather upholstery
- Automatic air conditioning
- Alloy pedals
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
‘GT-Line’ models are offered with the same standard paint finish as ‘Pure’ variants, with five premium paint options available for £600: Midnight Black, Blaze Red and Astro Grey, as on ‘Pure’, plus Yacht Blue and Adventurous Green.
The standard model features a six-speed manual transmission. Customers can choose an optional DCT, bringing the entry price to £25,595 on-the-road.
New Kia Stonic ‘GT-Line S’ from £28,295
The pinnacle of the new Stonic line-up, the ‘GT-Line S’ features a series of additional features, above and beyond other variants in the range:
- Sunroof with tilting/sliding function
- Heated front seats and steering wheel
- Start/stop button with smart entry system
- Auto-dimming rear view mirror
- Illuminated driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
- Customisable ambient lighting
- 1x USB-C front passenger charging port
- 12.3-inch driver display screen
- Wireless 15W mobile phone charger
- Digital key
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 – city, pedestrian, cyclist, junction turning
- Highway Driving Assist 1.0
- Smart Cruise Control with stop/go functionality
- Electronic parking brake with auto hold function
‘GT-Line S’ models are available with the same standard and optional paint finishes as ‘GT-Line’ variants.
Servicing and warranty
All Kia Stonic variants are sold as standard with Kia’s seven-year/100,000-mile warranty, with service intervals of 12 months or 10,000 miles (whichever comes sooner).
Dimensions and capacities
|Length
|4,165mm
|Width
|1,760mm
|Height
|1,500mm (1,520mm on ‘GT-Line / S’)
|Wheelbase
|2,580mm
|Fuel tank
|45 litres
|Cargo capacity
|352 litres
|Cargo capacity, rear seats folded
|1,155 litres