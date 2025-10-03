September Battery-electric sales increased 73%: Incentives are working and a necessity in Budget 2026 to drive sales forward

Today, the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) released their official 252 new vehicle registration statistics for September.

New car registrations for September were up 9.8% (5,629) when compared to September 2024 (5,126). Registrations year to date are up 3.7% (121,693) on the same period last year (117,355).

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) increased by 7.5% (2,169) compared to September last year (2,018). Year to date, LCVs are up 3.1% (29,747). Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) registrations are up 3.7% (170) compared to September 2024 (164). Year to date, HGVs are down 8.3% (2,403).

Imported Used Cars have seen a 36.8% (7,000) rise in September 2025, when compared to September 2024 (5,116). Year to date imports are up 12.4% (53,662) on 2024 (47,737).

In September 1,737 new electric cars (battery electric cars) were registered, which was 73.2% higher than the 1,003 registrations in September 2024. So far this year, 22,382 new electric cars have been registered, representing a 38.8% increase compared to the same period in 2024, when 16,125 electric cars were registered.

In the new car market share by engine type for 2025, Petrol cars continue as the new car market leader at 25.41%, followed by Hybrid (Petrol Electric) at 22.62%, Electric at 18.39%, Diesel at 17.15%, and Plug-in Electric Hybrid at 14.82%.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General, commented:

“September new car registrations were 10% ahead of the same month last year. Year-to-date new car sales have increased by 4%, with a total of 121,693 new cars registered. New battery electric car registrations continue to grow, with 1,737 units sold during the month, a 73% increase compared to September 2024. Year-to-date EV registrations have reached 22,382, a 39% increase on the same period last year and a 3% increase on 2023, the record year for BEV sales. EV sales have increased this year in every county. With Budget 2026 imminent, it is imperative that the State continues to support the BEV market if we want to build on this momentum. The current incentives (the SEAI Grant, Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) relief, and 0% Benefit-In-Kind (BIK) threshold) must be extended beyond the end of 2025 to provide certainty to motorists, businesses, and the industry. The growth of the new EV market is also essential in generating the used EV market supply. EV adoption remains a critical part of our climate change goals, and incentives that may be a cost now will result in being a cost-saving in the future. Incentives are not an option; they are a necessity.”