Businesses are being urged to take advantage of the FREE Business ‘Smart Growth Support Package’ as it is set to end February this year.

The package is being offered by the North East Lincolnshire Council’s Smart Energy Greater Lincolnshire programme which aims to reduce business costs and carbon emissions.

The package includes the attendance to a masterclass, bespoke 1 to 1 support, an energy audit of the business premises and a free energy saving report with recommendations.

This opportunity is designed to help support businesses to save money while reducing their carbon emissions. The package supports business owners to develop an understanding of the best energy saving measures for their business, whether it is LED lighting, solar PV or other efficient technology.

As part of the package eligible businesses will also have access to a £500 voucher to go towards an energy saving product. Businesses who are looking to invest in a larger energy saving project can still apply for a 38% grant through the programme, but applications will be considered on a case by case basis due to limited funding and time constraints.

If you are interested in the Smart Growth Package the deadline to sign up is 18th January 2021 and the masterclass will be held on the 21st January 2021.

You can sign up through Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/business-smart-growth-support-package-tickets-132506164505

Helen Norris, Programme Manager for Smart Energy Greater Lincolnshire said:

“We are now in the lead up to the closure of the programme. This is the last opportunity for businesses to take advantage of the support we have on offer” “We work with World renowned experts who offer free nonbiased advice that would normally cost thousands of pounds. We are urging businesses to take advantage of this support which will not only make their business more efficient, but can save them thousands of pounds a year on energy bills”

Please note if you are interested in a signing up, a business information form must be completed.

To be eligible for support and funding you must be a small to medium business located in the Greater Lincolnshire. For further eligibility criteria or information visit: www.smartenergygreaterlincs.com or contact Jose Stewart on 01472 323658 or 07525798172.

Smart Energy Greater Lincolnshire is a £8.5m programme that has been partly funded by the European Regional Development Fund to help support businesses to save energy and reduce carbon emissions.