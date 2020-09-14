The online-only tournament, replacing this year’s World Championships, reached its dramatic conclusion on Saturday

The KC Grand Tournament Finals, played on Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, took place this weekend with Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. today sharing the results of the Top 16.

Following this summer’s Preliminary Tournament and Main Matches, the 16 successful Duelists went head-to-head in the Qualifying Rounds, whittling the competition down to four semi-finalists.

Semi-Final Results

Kieran Rowe [2-1] Toru Sato

Zaid Belal Beseiso [2-0] Je Wonmo

3rd Place Match Results

Toru Sato [2-1] Je Wonmo

Final Results

Kieran Rowe [1-2] Zaid Belal Beseiso

British hopeful Kieran Rowe looked favourable coming into the Qualifying Rounds, having placed first in the Main Matches. Despite his earlier successes, however, he was unable to beat Zaid Belal Beseiso, losing 2 of the 3 games in their match.

The semi-final match between Zaid Belal Beseiso and Je Wonmo was also intense, however Beseiso was able to earn his victory without conceding a single game, winning with a score of 2-0.

Toru Sato then took on Je Wonmo in a duel for third place and was able to secure a 2-1 win after three close games.

After an exciting day of competition, this year’s Yu-Gi-Oh! KC Grand Tournament concluded with a virtual celebration for Zaid Belal Beseiso, whose rewards included a Prismatic Blue-Eyes White Dragon (alternate artwork), in-game Icon, Title and special KC Grand Tournament Trophy.

The full replay of the tournament can be viewed at – https://www.youtube.com/c/YuGiOhTCGEU/ or https://www.twitch.tv/officialyugiohchannel