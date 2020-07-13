Land Rover has teamed up with Autohome to develop a bespoke roof tent for the New Defender 110 that’s as tough and capable as the vehicle it was created for

Rugged accommodation: Land Rover and Autohome have developed a state-of-the-art roof tent for New Defender which can be put up in seconds with one simple movement

Land Rover and Autohome have developed a state-of-the-art roof tent for New Defender which can be put up in seconds with one simple movement Room with a view: Sleeps two adults and includes a full-size luxury mattress, pillows, interior LED light, rear canopy and compact aluminium ladder

Sleeps two adults and includes a full-size luxury mattress, pillows, interior LED light, rear canopy and compact aluminium ladder Tried and tested: Autohome is the world’s leading producer of roof tents for explorers and the Land Rover Defender roof tent is available now, priced €3,081.96

Autohome is the world’s leading producer of roof tents for explorers and the Land Rover Defender roof tent is available now, priced €3,081.96 Adventure-ready: With a maximum payload of 900kg, a static roofload of 300kg* and unstoppable capability, New Defender is the ultimate 4×4 for overland trips

With a maximum payload of 900kg, a static roofload of 300kg* and unstoppable capability, New Defender is the ultimate 4×4 for overland trips Ready to roll: Customer deliveries of the New Land Rover Defender are underway and the Defender 110 is priced from £45,240 in the UK. Find out more at: New Defender

Monday 22 June 2020, Gaydon, UK – Land Rover has teamed up with specialist Autohome to develop a bespoke roof tent for the New Land Rover Defender 110. The rugged, easy-to-operate design allows customers to enjoy short overnight camping trips or lengthy overland expeditions in complete comfort.

New Defender is the most capable and connected Land Rover to date, with a short wheelbase and minimal overhangs providing excellent off-road geometry and software-over-the-air technology ensuring customers benefit from the latest updates, wherever they pitch camp in the world.

As tough and capable as the vehicle it was created for, the Defender roof tent features an intuitive design and premium quality materials that have been proven in the harshest climates.

A lightweight fibreglass shell protects the tent when not in use and allows it to be erected singlehandedly in seconds. Simply unclip the fastening at the rear and lift the shell slightly for the integral gas struts to take over and fully open the carbon grey fabric sides.

Designed for those with adventurous hearts and curious minds, the tent sleeps two adults on a full-size luxury cotton mattress and comes with pillows, an interior LED light and a stowage net. The tent can be easily accessed from either side of the vehicle and comes with an extendable aluminium access ladder which can be stored in the stowage bag inside the tent when not in use.

On the move, the tent is stowed flat for maximum stability and aerodynamic efficiency. When erected, it measures 2.3m long, 1.3m wide and 1.5m high.

The roof tent is available to purchase from Land Rover retailers or the Autohome website, priced at €3,081.96 RRP excluding VAT.

Joe Sinclair, Land Rover Director of Branded Goods and Licencing, said: “The New Land Rover Defender is the ideal vehicle to reach remote destinations comfortably both on and off road. This roof tent will enable Defender drivers to continue their adventure above and beyond their journey; it’s perfect for the modern-day explorer.”

Giuseppe Fercodini, CEO of Autohome, said: “Land Rover has worked hand-in-hand with our technicians to design a unique roof tent for the Land Rover Defender. This tent is much more than a campsite accessory: its strength, comfort, versatility and reliability makes it ideal for extreme camping and off-road holidays.”

The roof tent is an addition to the 170 individual accessories already available for the Defender – the largest range ever produced for a Land Rover – and works in conjunction with the official Land Rover Expedition Roof Rack and Roof Rails, which come fitted as standard with the Adventure Pack.

The Adventure Pack is one of four accessory packs available for New Defender – alongside the Explorer, Country and Urban Packs – each designed to give the vehicle a distinct character. Over half of all Defender 110 models specified online have been fitted with one of the packs.

The New Defender is the most capable and connected Land Rover to date the Defender 110 is priced from£45,240.