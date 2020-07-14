Land Rover x Elliot Brown: Land Rover and watchmaker Elliot Brown create one of the world’s toughest watches

Land Rover and watchmaker Elliot Brown create one of the world’s toughest watches GB Row Challenge: Land Rover x Elliot Brown Holton Professional watch is official timekeeper for Team Exe Endurow, for the 2,000-mile row around UK coast for the British Red Cross and JustOneOcean

Land Rover x Elliot Brown Holton Professional watch is official timekeeper for Team Exe Endurow, for the 2,000-mile row around UK coast for the British Red Cross and JustOneOcean Tough conditions : Challenge is the perfect test for a tough timepiece that will be available as a hero piece of Land Rover’s Above and Beyond collection

: Challenge is the perfect test for a tough timepiece that will be available as a hero piece of Land Rover’s Above and Beyond collection Follow: Track the rowers’ progress at https://exeendurow.com/

Track the rowers’ progress at https://exeendurow.com/ Donate : Support the team’s charities at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/exe-endurow

: Support the team’s charities at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/exe-endurow Buy: Register your interest in the Land Rover x Elliot Brown Holton Professional watch, priced at £499, here

Tuesday 7 July 2020, Tower Bridge, London – Land Rover and watch maker Elliot Brown are right behind a team rowing 2,000 miles around the UK coast for charity.

The tough new Land Rover x Elliot Brown Holton Professional watch is the official timekeeper for Team Exe Endurow, taking part in one of the world’s greatest rowing tests, GB Row Challenge. Four rowers are taking on the seas to raise money for the British Red Cross and environmental charity JustOneOcean.

Oliver Dawe-Lane, Arthur Chatto, Harry Lidgely, and Charles Bromhead departed from Tower Bridge in London to row around Great Britain – a daunting 2,000-mile, unassisted row. After using the New Land Rover Defender to launch their quad boat into the water, the team set off wearing new Land Rover x Elliot Brown Holton Professional watches for the crucial timekeeping ahead.

Paul Amadi, Chief Supporter Officer, British Red Cross, said: “We are very grateful to team Exe Endurow for choosing to raise money for the British Red Cross as they take on this incredible challenge.

“The British Red Cross has supported people in crisis for over 150 years and the money raised will help us continue to support the most vulnerable people. The British Red Cross has helped the nation through its darkest days and coronavirus is no exception. We are focused on supporting people through this crisis by delivering food and medicine, making sure refugees and people seeking asylum are safe, and supporting the NHS to get patients home from hospital.

“We wish Arthur, Harry, Charles and Oliver the best of luck.”

Joe Sinclair, Jaguar Land Rover Director of Branded Goods, said: “The New Land Rover Defender is the most capable Land Rover ever built and has been tested to the extremes. The Land Rover x Elliot Brown Holton Professional watch has endured more punishing tests than any other watch and it will enable fans of both brands to continue to go Above and Beyond.

“The Exe Endurow team embodies this spirit of adventure with their amazing 2,000-mile expedition. Everyone at Land Rover wishes them huge success.”

The Land Rover x Elliot Brown watch is based on the original Elliot Brown Holton Professional watch that was developed with a specialist branch of the UK armed forces. Built to withstand extreme military field tests and harsh environments, it was the first British-designed military watch supplied to the unit in more than a decade. All this makes it the natural choice for a Land Rover special-edition timepiece – and perfect for the daunting Row GB Challenge.

The Land Rover x Elliot Brown watch will be available as part of Land Rover’s Above and Beyond collection of technical clothing and equipment, priced at £499. To register your interest, visit here .

Land Rover has been manufacturing vehicles that represent capability and durability since 1948. The New Defender, available from £40,330, is the most capable and connected Land Rover yet, with a short wheelbase and minimal overhangs, providing excellent off-road geometry and software-over-the-air technology for smartphone-style updates.

Last week, Land Rover confirmed the new commercial Defender 90 and 110 models will restore the Hard Top name to its rugged 4×4 family. The versatile and durable Defender Hard Top will be launched later this year, combining unstoppable all-terrain capability with 21st-century connectivity to give professionals a unique combination of cargo space, practicality and premium comfort.

Land Rover has experienced unprecedented global demand for New Defender 90 and 110 since its successful world premiere last September and the new Hard Top models will be the next additions to the legendary bloodline.

Configure your New Defender here