CANCER RESEARCH UK nurses will be in Hexham next week for the last time this year as the Cancer Awareness Roadshow draws to a close for the 2021.

The roadshow, which will be in Hexham Market between 10am and 4pm on Tuesday 26th and Wednesday 27th October, has already welcomed over 20,000 visitors across the UK since it returned in April.

Cancer Research UK nurses will be on hand to have conversations about the importance of spotting cancer earlier – when it is more likely to be treated successfully – and to support people to seek help from their GP if they notice anything that isn’t normal for them.

The nurses can also talk to visitors about ways to help reduce their risk of cancer by making positive health changes like stopping smoking, cutting down on alcohol and eating a healthy, balanced diet. They can help people to identify steps they feel able to take and signpost towards free local services to support them, as well as providing information about cancer screening.

With COVID-19 having caused disruption to cancer services across the UK, including impacting screening and diagnosis, conversations like this are more vital than ever and it’s so important to get any health concerns checked out.

Visitors can access the roadshow anytime on the day to speak with the nurses and pick up information. Keeping the public and staff safe during the pandemic is a top priority and the roadshow will have a range of measures in place to do this.

The roadshow is part of Cancer Research UK’s continued commitment to making health information as accessible as possible to everyone. It was launched in 2006 supported by the Marie Keating Foundation, which was set up by the Irish singer Ronan Keating and his family in memory of their mum Marie who died from breast cancer.

Ronan Keating said: “It’s more important than ever that people know to contact their GP if they notice any changes to their bodies that are unusual or persistent, and that there’s lots we can all do to help reduce the risk of cancer.

“The roadshow helps to get these messages out to people as they go about their daily lives in town centres, shopping malls and community centres. My family and I are very proud to support the Cancer Research UK Cancer Awareness Roadshow and we think our mum would be pleased with the work we are doing.”

Lesley Green, Cancer Research UK Cancer Awareness Nurse Manager in the North East, said: “We’re here to help and are looking forward to talking to lots of people in Hexham about the steps they can take to help reduce their risk of cancer through changes like stopping smoking and keeping a healthy weight. Experts estimate around 4 in 10 cases of cancer could be prevented each year in the UK largely through changes like these.

“Cancer hasn’t stopped because of the pandemic and it’s vital that people continue to seek help for any unusual signs or symptoms. Treatment is far more likely to be effective when it’s spotted at an early stage, which is why it’s so important to listen to your body and to tell your doctor if you notice a change that isn’t normal for you.”

The nurses have had a positive response from the public in all the areas they’ve visited. Feedback from visitors shows they how pleased they are to have the roadshow in their community and have been very grateful for the information and support on offer.

One visitor commented “The nurses have reassured me the doctors are available in COVID times. I feel encouraged to pursue a doctor appointment to investigate my health concern and prevent further worrying.” Another said “The nurse shared some simple ideas that are achievable and I feel in the mindset to make a positive change.”*

One topic that the nurses are keen to draw attention to is breast cancer as October is breast cancer awareness month.

Lesley said: “One in 7 women in the UK will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. But keeping a healthy weight and cutting down on alcohol are great ways to help reduce the risk of the disease.”

Around 50,000 people visit one of Cancer Research UK’s four Cancer Awareness Roadshows each year.

To find out more about how to reduce the risk of cancer and the importance of detecting it early, visit cruk.org/prevent or cruk.org/spotcancerearly.

Please be aware that the roadshows are subject to change. To view an up-to-date list of roadshow dates and locations please visit cruk.org/roadshow or follow the North East Roadshow team on Twitter @CRUKroadshow_NE