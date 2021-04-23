‘G0% Hybrid’ event extended until 30 June 2021

Kia Scrappage allowance of up to £2,500

£2,500 Kia Plug-in Hybrid Grant extended until 30 June 2021

Three years’ free servicing for BEV models with Kia Finance e-Plus

4.9 per cent APR on the new Kia e-Niro ‘2’ Long Range

Kia’s incredible range of generous offers have gone live today, with many of the hugely popular Q1 offers continuing by popular demand, helping customers spring into a new Kia.

G0% Hybrid

Customers purchasing a new Sportage, XCeed, Niro Hybrid, Niro PHEV, new Stonic, Ceed Sportswagon and Picanto can choose the ‘G0% Hybrid’ offer that attracts zero per cent APR* on two-year PCP deals until 30 June 2021. The first two services are also free-of-charge for new Stonic, Niro (excluding e-Niro), Sportage and XCeed until 31 May 2021, as well as two years free roadside assistance. Each of these models offer a range of electrified and carbon-reducing powertrains including mild, self-charging and plug-in hybrid to suit customer preferences.

Kia Plug-in Car Grant

Looking to benefit from Kia’s exciting range of versatile plug-in hybrids? Kia’s Plug-in Car Grant** takes a massive £2,500 off the purchase price of new Kia PHEVs, including the all-new Sorento PHEV, Niro PHEV, XCeed PHEV and Ceed Sportswagon PHEV.

Kia Finance e-Plus

Customers going electric can benefit from the Kia Finance e-Plus programme, available for Kia’s full-electric models – including the new sub-£35,000 e-Niro ‘2’ Long Range that qualifies for the new government £2,500 Plug-in Car Grant. With Kia Finance e-Plus, the e-Niro is available with 4.9 per cent APR and the Soul EV for just 2.9 per cent APR on PCP and PML deals. Customers also benefit from their first three services free-of-charge***.

The Kia Scrappage Scheme

Customers looking to purchase a Picanto, Rio, Niro Hybrid, Stonic or Sportage can benefit from the continued Kia Scrappage Scheme**** that provides a £2,500 saving and is the ideal way to upgrade to a newer and more efficient vehicle, such as the Niro Hybrid, on a 36-month PCP with just 4.9 per cent APR.

Further Kia offers

Continuing to benefit a broad spectrum of customers, further offers include Kia’s popular NHS offer that sees staff gain their first two services free on new car purchases as well as existing Kia NHS owners benefiting from one year’s RAC roadside assistance and a £200 excess return voucher. The ‘Keep it Kia’ initiative sees Venga, Soul and Carens owners get an additional £500 off on top of other Kia retail offers, and finally the Kia XCeed Loyalty campaign provides a £500 saving to Kia owners looking to switch to the stylish crossover*****.

With this expansive choice of offers spanning the entire line-up, and an industry-leading seven-year / 100,000 mile warranty on all models including our electric models, the Kia range has already raised the bar in 2021 and will continue to do so. To learn more about these incredible offers, read more here: https://www.kia.com/uk/.