A law firm is celebrating its 20th year of business by opening a new office in Darlington.

Cygnet Law has opened the new premises which are situated at Alton House, Grange Road, Darlington. This is the third premise now for the law firm, which has opened two new offices in the past six months to support its rapid growth.

The firm, which specialises in all Family, Property and Court of Protection work, is also looking to expand its workforce on top of its 54 current employees.

Sarah Jackson, Director and Solicitor for Cygnet Law commented: “We are very excited to be building on our ongoing success and opening a new office in Darlington. This will be our third office within the region, our second opening only in November 2021 and the business continues to go from strength to strength. The growth of our business has provided opportunities for employment at our Head office in Redcar together with our two new offices and we are proud of our expansion in what has been a difficult time for businesses.

Being from Darlington myself I am delighted that we are opening an office in the Town at a time when there is so much investment and regeneration.

We believe that our unique selling point is our ability to provide excellent client care together with efficiency in ensuring that matters are dealt with quickly and without causing any more stress for our clients as we guide them through what we recognise is likely to be a stressful period of their lives. Whether it is selling or buying a new house, planning for or dealing with a loved one who has passed away, complicated divorce and financial matters or dealing with the Court of Protection we pride ourselves on the service that we offer and believe it is this, and our customers, that have driven our success.

We are looking forward to opening our doors to new clients, and forging relationships with businesses in the area.”

Contact Information:

The address is – Alton House, 27-31 Grange Road, Darlington

01325 790922

darlington@cygnetlaw.co.uk